

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 5-week low of 103.61 against the yen and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.6427 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 104.16 and 1.6402, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to nearly a 4-week low of 0.6628 and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9124 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6639 and 0.9137, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 100.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX