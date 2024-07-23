

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.5964 against the U.S. dollar, a 2-1/2-month low of 93.22 against the yen and an 8-month low of 1.8257 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5976, 93.78 and 1.8219, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.1125 from Monday's closing value of 1.1108.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen, 1.83 against the euro and 1.12 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX