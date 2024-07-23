

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 113.49 against the yen and an 8-month low of 1.4996 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.02 and 1.4985, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.3771 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3762.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 111.00 against the yen, 1.50 against the euro and 1.38 against the greenback.



