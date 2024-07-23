

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained somewhat more negative in July, mainly due to gloomy opinions regarding the economic climate, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped marginally to -24 in July from -23 in June. Further, the indicator in June was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Both households' assessments of the economic situation in the past twelve months and their opinions of the economic situation in the coming twelve months were more negative in July. The economic climate sub-indicator fell to -39 from -38.



The index measuring willingness to buy stood at -14 in July, the same as in June. Additionally, consumers found the time for making major purchases less favorable than in June.



