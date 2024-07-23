DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4790.3424 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43185559 CODE: PRIJ LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ LN Sequence No.: 335886 EQS News ID: 1951961 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 23, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)