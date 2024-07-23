Randstad N.V.: Q2 2024: adaptability and strategic progress

highlights• -7.5% Q2 2024 org. revenue growth (Q2 2023 -5.1%)• € 181m Q2 2024 underlying EBITA (Q2 2023 € 271m)• 3.0% Q2 2024 underlying EBITA margin (Q2 2023 4.2%)• € 6,085m Q2 2024 Revenues (Q2 2023 € 6,465m)• € 125m Q2 2024 operating profit (Q2 2023 € 206m)• € 78m Q2 2024 net income (Q2 2023 € 137m)CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "Market conditions in Q2 remained challenging across many of our geographies amid subdued hiring activity. Our teams have continued to navigate this environment well and importantly, we have significantly increased our commercial activities. We remain focused on reducing indirect costs, while carefully balancing the deployment of our field capacity.""At the same time, we continue to execute our Partner for Talent strategy through focused investments. We are now a leading digital marketplace for operational talent in the US and we have implemented our Randstad Talent Platform in the Netherlands. During the period, we also announced the acquisition of Torc, a next-generation AI-driven platform, that will significantly strengthen our talent services offer in Randstad Digital."For full results:https://www.randstad.com/s3fs-media/rscom/public/2024-07/Q2_2024_Press_Release_1.pdffor more informationSteven Vriesendorp - investors and analystssteven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529Randstad press officepress@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136about RandstadRandstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com