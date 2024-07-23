Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 879309 | ISIN: NL0000379121 | Ticker-Symbol: RSH
Tradegate
23.07.24
14:00 Uhr
46,170 Euro
+1,270
+2,83 %
45,85045,88014:14
23.07.2024 07:08 Uhr
Randstad N.V.: Q2 2024: adaptability and strategic progress

highlights

• -7.5% Q2 2024 org. revenue growth (Q2 2023 -5.1%)
• € 181m Q2 2024 underlying EBITA (Q2 2023 € 271m)
• 3.0% Q2 2024 underlying EBITA margin (Q2 2023 4.2%)
• € 6,085m Q2 2024 Revenues (Q2 2023 € 6,465m)
• € 125m Q2 2024 operating profit (Q2 2023 € 206m)
• € 78m Q2 2024 net income (Q2 2023 € 137m)

CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "Market conditions in Q2 remained challenging across many of our geographies amid subdued hiring activity. Our teams have continued to navigate this environment well and importantly, we have significantly increased our commercial activities. We remain focused on reducing indirect costs, while carefully balancing the deployment of our field capacity."

"At the same time, we continue to execute our Partner for Talent strategy through focused investments. We are now a leading digital marketplace for operational talent in the US and we have implemented our Randstad Talent Platform in the Netherlands. During the period, we also announced the acquisition of Torc, a next-generation AI-driven platform, that will significantly strengthen our talent services offer in Randstad Digital."

For full results:
https://www.randstad.com/s3fs-media/rscom/public/2024-07/Q2_2024_Press_Release_1.pdf

for more information

Steven Vriesendorp - investors and analysts
steven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529

Randstad press office
press@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com
