Today, at the Farnborough Air Show, Skunk Works®, the renowned Advanced Development Programs division of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and KX, a global leader in vector-based, time-series data management, announced a new collaboration focused on the evolution of Open Mission System architectures.

KX has engaged with Skunk Works to combine kdb+, the world's fastest analytical database for time-series data, with Lockheed Martin's leading-edge and next-generation AI and data tooling technologies. KX has cornerstone locations in the United Kingdom and the formal collaboration will create a UK-sovereign, real-time situational awareness model that can be applied across the armed forces for combined joint all-domain command and control (CJADC2), which will allow for greater connectivity, coordination, and faster access to data for enhanced decision-making and operational agility.

The two organisations have been experimenting and showcasing innovation and competitive advantage in the provision of real-time, data-driven decision-making capabilities that allow operational users to respond more quickly to threats in theatre.

These collaborative efforts evidence Lockheed Martin's commitment to partnering with UK industry, and all allies, to demonstrate interoperability with international sovereign systems.

"Skunk Works has a long history of innovation and incorporating cutting-edge technologies into our systems", explained Atherton Carty, vice president of business development at Skunk Works. "Our work with KX is part of an initiative to add unique capabilities to our systems through expanded relationships with specialized industry suppliers. Skunk Works develops solutions that keep our customers ahead of ready, leveraging the expertise of in-country companies to build stronger alliances is a key enabler for us to support our domestic and international customers' mission needs."

"Today marks a major milestone for KX," said Gary Connolly, vice president aerospace, defence and space at KX. "Skunk Works continuously pushes the technological boundaries of performance and innovation, while KX has a proven ability to deliver unmatched value to those who operate in the toughest data management environments. Together, we endeavour to make data more accessible, enhance operational decision-making at scale, and deliver information to the warfighter exactly when it's needed."

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

About KX

Proven in the most demanding data environments, KX enables the discovery of rich, actionable insights for faster decision making, transforming customers into real-time, intelligent organizations. Operating across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, KX is a division of Northern Ireland company, FD Technologies (LSE:FDP). For more information visit www.kx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723325081/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Candis S. Roussel

Skunk Works® Integrated Communications

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

candis.s.roussel@lmco.com

661-264-8592

Sara Jacono

LaunchTech Communications for KX

sjacono@golaunchtech.com

540-764-0043