Contributing to the Realization of Carbon Neutrality Through Resource- and Energy-Saving Processing Technology

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) announces that it has named and registered the trademark "Fine Profile" for its cold profile rolled products, which can be used for various metals from ferrous to nonferrous, by combining its proprietary cold rolling technology and specialized equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723992481/en/

Fine Profile is a generic term for products made by continuously processing ferrous and nonferrous metals into irregularly shaped cross sections with different thicknesses in the width direction using our unique rolling technology. It contributes to customers' process reduction, environmental improvement, manufacturing cost reduction, and yield improvement as an alternative to various processes such as cutting and grinding. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fine Profile is our original new product that contributes to customers' manufacturing cost reduction and yield improvement as an alternative to various machining processes such as cutting and grinding, and we aim to expand sales of this product in the future.

Features

Cost reduction of metal processing, resource saving, energy saving

Use of a deformed cross-sectional shape contributes to reduce machining processes and waste. Stabilization of quality

Continuous rolling from coil provides stable supply of high quality products. Roll forming on metal surfaces

By rolling the uneven pattern on the roll surface, it is possible to process various designs and functions such as unique designs, oil grooves, gloss prevention, identification grooves, etc. Various delivery forms

We can deliver products in a variety of forms, such as record rolls, oscillate rolls, fixed-length products, and secondary processing, etc. according to customer needs. Shorter development period

Roll design using CAE analysis contributes to reduction of customers' development cost and time.

Metal types

Nonferrous metals: oxygen-free copper, copper alloys, aluminum alloys, pure titanium, titanium alloys, pure nickel, magnesium alloys, etc.

Stainless steel: SUS304 (L), SUS316 (L), SUS430, SUS420J2, SUS440C, etc.

Carbon steel: SS400, SPCD, SPCC, SPHC, SECC, etc.

Special steel: SCM415, SUJ2, S10C, S45C, S65C, SAE1070, SK75, SK95, SKS81, 1LSSP, etc.

Please inquire separately for specifications other than those listed above.

Application examples

Fine Profile is developed and manufactured by our rolling technologies and co-creation with our customers that require stable quality and reliability in various applications.

Automotive applications (Automotive drive parts, Bearing components, Vane pump parts, Engine parts, etc.) Electrical and electronic parts applications (Connector parts, Secondary battery terminals, Heat spreaders, Bus bars, etc.) Building material applications (Grating components, Braille studs, Screen components, Special fasteners, etc.)

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723992481/en/

Contacts:

Sales Development Dept.

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

E-mail: nikkin-overseas@nipponkinzoku.co.jp

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry