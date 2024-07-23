Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on July 30th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-fuu-4/.

Ray Ashley will discuss the summer drilling program at PLN and the B1 shear zone, where we continue to intersect significant indications for uranium.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 20 properties in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F3 will be spinning out 17 properties in the Athabasca Basin to shareholders of record on Aug. 14th. based on 1, F4 share for each 10, F3 shares.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

