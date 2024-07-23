vHive Unveils Automated Inspection and Analytics Solution to Optimize Solar Farms Power Production

vHive Enables Self-Operated Inspection of Utility-Scale Solar Farms, Expediting Fault Resolution and Power Production Improvement.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, a global leader in Digital Twin software for enterprise asset digitization, announces the release of its latest product designed for autonomous digitization and AI analysis of solar farms. vHive's unique end-to-end solar digitization solution offers a comprehensive view of power anomalies, their root causes, and their impact on power loss. These insights enable solar power producers and O&M service teams to prioritize and expedite repairs, ensuring peak production performance.

The company's patented Auto-Discovery and Multi-Drone technology ensure consistent and efficient data capture in a fully autonomous process. This allows for more frequent inhouse periodic inspections, enhancing power production by enabling early identification and resolution of issues. Consequently, customers significantly reduce time spent in the field, as the multi-drone technology slashes on-site inspection times. Moreover, the autonomous use of multiple drones operating in parallel, enhances the quality of data captured by measuring the entire solar field in similar sunlight conditions. This expedites time to insights, ultimately achieving optimal MW output.

The Digital Twin platform, powered by advanced AI analytics, offers both a comprehensive portfolio-wide overview and detailed drill-down capabilities into individual modules and sub-modules. These detailed inspection tools help maintenance teams prioritize repairs and optimize their maintenance cycles. Furthermore, the platform is designed to host various asset types, including both wind turbine and solar inspections, providing a unified solution to manage all your renewable energy resources in one place. This single source of truth enables streamlined operations, efficient management, and maximized performance across your entire wind and solar portfolios.

"Solar farm owners often experience significant losses due to the limitations of manual or annual drone inspections. Our solution offers the most efficient way to perform frequent inspections, providing immediate insights into detected issues and their impact on overall performance," says Tomer Daniel, Co-founder and CTO. "vHive resolves the dependency on third parties to inspect assets, by simplifying the inspection process, enabling our customers to uncover new revenue opportunities, reduce operational costs, and enhance employee safety".

About vHive:

vHive is a global leader in Digital Twin software solutions, accelerating enterprises' digital transformation through data-driven decision-making. Our cutting-edge software enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize field assets, uncovering new revenue opportunities, reducing operational costs, and enhancing employee safety. Founded in 2016, vHive's impactful solutions span Telecommunications, Renewable Energy, and various other industries. Operating across five continents and over 40 countries, the company has raised $36.5 million in funding.

Learn more at www.vHive.ai.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Naomi S. Zamir

Marketing Director

naomi@vhive.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785617/vHive_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vhive-unveils-automated-inspection-and-analytics-solution-to-optimize-solar-farms-power-production-302203632.html