Synova S.A.: Synova Appoints Scott Fosdick as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service

DUILLIER, Switzerland, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova S.A., the Swiss-based manufacturer of state-of-the-art water jet laser systems, has appointed Scott Fosdick as its new Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, effective 1 July 2024. Mr. Fosdick will oversee and develop global sales operations and drive business growth. Scott has more than 30 years of experience in the mechanical engineering industry, including R&D, service, applications, business development, sales and marketing. He has held leadership positions with companies such as GF Machining Solutions and Makino.

"I'm excited to join Synova and look forward to building on the company's success," says new Senior VP Scott Fosdick. "The Laser MicroJet is a highly innovative technology with incredible potential. The LMJ systems offer unique value to customers by providing them with customized machining solutions for their sometimes highly complex applications in difficult-to-cut materials, for example in the semiconductor and aerospace industries - just to name a few. I'm eager to help the company take the next big leap forward."

"Scott's appointment comes at an important time for Synova," says Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO of Synova. "We want to focus on further commercializing our Laser MicroJet systems while continuing to develop our water jet guided laser machines for our customers with the integration of AI and robotics as well as new products. Scott brings extensive strategic and operational strengths to the Synova leadership team and has the ambition to grow our position in key markets and sales."

Scott Fosdick holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering. He has extensive experience especially in the US, Southeast Asian and European markets. Over the past ten years, Mr. Fosdick has held various executive-level positions at GF Machining Solutions in Switzerland, the US and China, most recently as Head of Global Sales & Marketing in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland. Prior to that, he worked at senior levels for Makino Asia and Okuno-Auromex in Thailand, after more than 14 years with GF Machining Solutions in Japan and China.

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, has manufactured advanced laser cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJet®) in a true industrial CNC platform for more than 25 years. Customers benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more information, visit our website at www.synova.ch.

