Dienstag, 23.07.2024
WKN: A40CFY | ISIN: CA3499421020 | Ticker-Symbol: F4S0
23.07.24
13:48 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2024 11:10 Uhr
Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna to release second quarter 2024 financial results on August 7, 2024; Conference call at 12 pm EDT on August 8, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/50903 (https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/50903) or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 793245

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 50903

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, August 22, 2024. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, August 8, 2025. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website (http://www.fortunamining.com).

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the advanced exploration pre-development stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunamining.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com (mailto:info@fmcmail.com) | fortunamining.com (http://www.fortunamining.com/) | X (https://x.com/fortunamining) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunamining/) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunamining)


