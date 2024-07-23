ZCCM-IH Change in Directorate

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 23 July 2024

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the Industrial Development Corporation, the Majority Shareholder, has withdrawn the appointment of Mr Moses S Nyirenda as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 17th July 2024.

Mr Nyirenda was appointed on 13 December 2021. During his tenure, he served as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee of the Board.

The ZCCM-IH Board wishes to thank Mr Nyirenda for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 23 July 2024

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 23 July 2024

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2lrk8pml2ybyGttYZ5qbmqVl2hklpGblpLGmpRrlZbKbG1jmmqUl8idZnFnnmtu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86968-zccm-ih-market-announcement_-change-in-directorate_-19-july-2024.pdf