Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
22.07.24
08:34 Uhr
1,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,39013:51
Dow Jones News
23.07.2024 11:31 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details 
23-Jul-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 July 2024 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Change of Director Details 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Helen Beck, Independent Non-Executive Director, 
has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Picton Property Income Limited with effect from 1 August 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  335958 
EQS News ID:  1952183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952183&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.