

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to more than a 1-month high of 169.50 against the euro and nearly a 1-month high of 201.33 against the pound, from early lows of 170.88 and 202.93, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 5-day high of 155.83 and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 175.12 from early lows of 156.93 and 176.39, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 164.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 153.00 against the greenback and 172.00 against the franc.



