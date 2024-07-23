Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Cancellation of Share Premium Account

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

The Company announces that on 12 July 2024 The Court of Session confirmed the cancellation of the sum standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account and conversion of the amount so cancelled to a distributable reserve (the "Reduction in Capital"). The Reduction in Capital will become effective on registration of the Court Order at Companies House. The Company will provide a further update to the market when the Court Order has been registered.

The purpose of the Reduction in Capital is to provide the Company with a significant pool of reserves which can be used in the future, if required, to fund share buy-backs or other returns of capital in accordance with applicable law. The cancellation will therefore provide the Company with more flexibility in how capital may be returned in the future.

For further information please Contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3170 8732