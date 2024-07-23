Brillio Welcomes Melissa Bethell to its Board of Directors

Bethell brings extensive strategy, technology, and investment experience in the retail and consumer goods industry

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers, today announced that Melissa Bethell has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors as part of the company's strategy to accelerate growth, particularly in the UK market, and the retail and consumer goods industries. Bethell joins the Brillio Board with nearly three decades of strategy, technology, and investment experience globally, primarily in the retail and consumer goods sectors.

Currently a non-executive director of Diageo plc, Exor NV, and Tesco plc., Bethell served as a Managing Director at Bain Capital, including as a member of the European senior leadership team responsible for strategy setting, fundraising, and portfolio management. During her 18 years at Bain Capital, she co-led Media, Technology, and Telecom investing, working on complex transactions and strategic transformations in Europe, the US, as well as Latin America. Prior to that, she worked in the Capital Markets group at Goldman Sachs & Co. with a focus on media and technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Melissa Bethell to our Board," said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO, Brillio. "Her seasoned leadership complements our strategic focus on scaling our AI-led offerings, expanding our footprint, and strengthening our market position, especially in the UK, and the retail and consumer goods industries. Her wealth of industry experience, and deep understanding of changing customer dynamics in the UK and elsewhere will help us further sharpen our customer-relevance by leveraging data at scale, humanizing experiences, and optimizing supply chains. Her visionary approach to transformation will empower our clients to innovate fearlessly, adapt rapidly, and deliver superior omnichannel delight to new-age consumers."

"I am thrilled to join the Brillio Board," said Melissa Bethell. "Amid the continually evolving relationship between brands and customers, retail and consumer goods companies expect their digital technology services partners to help them redefine how customers engage, shop, and connect. Brillio brings the expertise, foresight, and adaptability needed by retail and consumer goods companies to drive greater value, innovation, resilience, and customer engagement, while also delivering positive economic, societal, and environmental outcomes."

Bethell is also a Senior Advisor at Atairos, an investment fund backed by Comcast NBCUniversal, and Chair of Ocean Outdoor, an Atairos investee company. She previously held non-executive director positions at Samsonite, Worldpay, and Atento.

Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers and the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruption into a competitive advantage through innovative digital adoption. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility. Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance. With 12 locations across the U.S., the UK, Romania, Canada, Mexico, and India, our growing global workforce of nearly 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2021. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

