CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series spotlights education projects in Brazil

CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series spotlights education projects in Brazil

Basildon, July 23, 2024

In the fourth installment of CNH's 2024 'A Sustainable Year' series learn more about how we are raising environmental awareness across Brazil.

Creating long-term sustainability starts by both enthusing and informing children and young people - the future custodians of the planet - on the topic. As such, CNH Brazil supports a range of extra-curricular cultural activities at rural schools, and these focus on environmental education, diversity and inclusion, robotics, entrepreneurship, sport, and advocacy for human rights.

Last year, our brands Case IH and CASE Construction Equipment together with our financing arm CNH Capital, sponsored these campaigns for the second consecutive year at schools in both cities and remote areas in Brazil's north-east, an ever-growing agricultural frontier.

The article details how content was explained in child-friendly and engaging ways. For example, audio and comic books, workshops and theatre productions, were presented to over 15,000 children in the north-eastern states of Piauí and Maranhão.

Read our 'Education Projects in Brazil' story at /bit.ly/3zMV4sX

