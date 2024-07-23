

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $907 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.74 billion from $5.91 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $907 Mln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.91 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX