Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Extends Mineralization 450 m Down Dip at Golden Dyke Drills 3.4 m @ 53.7 g/t Au and 0.4 m @ 291.3 g/t Au at Rising Sun Fifth Rig Added to Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from four diamond drill holes: SDDSC114W1, SDDSC120, SDDSC121 and SDDSC121W1, from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figure 6).
Highlights:
SDDSC121W1 drilled west to east at Rising Sun to extend the strike length of the NW-SE oriented veins sets ("rungs"). It intersected six high-grade vein sets and one previously unmodelled vein set. It included eight assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 558.0 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb). Selected highlights include:
1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 618.6 m, including:
0.7 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 618.9 m
0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m (new vein set defined)
3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 661.1 m, including:
1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (94.7 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 661.7 m
Drillhole SDDSC120 drilled east to west across Rising Sun and beneath Golden Dyke, intersected five mineralised domains and discovered a new mineralised vein set 450 m vertically down dip below previous drilling at Golden Dyke, within a parallel mineralised zone (a new "golden ladder") in the footwall. Although of moderate grade, this very large step out is considered extremely encouraging as it shows, for the first time the mineral system continuing 450 m below the main historic mines on the project. Selected highlights include:
2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 600.4 m, including:
0.9 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 602.1 m
0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 937.0 m (parallel zone in footwall)
The fifth drill rig has arrived at site and is drilling at the Christina prospect located 500 m west of Golden Dyke. Eight drill holes on the project are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes in progress.
Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.3%), valuing its stake at A$211.5 million (C$193.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on July 19, 2024 AEST.
Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "Once again Sunday Creek delivers continued success on multiple fronts.
"Intersecting mineralisation 450 m down dip below Golden Dyke in a parallel structure speaks to the multiple opportunities to extend the volume of mineralisation down dip. Although moderate grade, this very large step shows, for the first time, the mineral system continuing 450 m below the main historic mines on the project. It also leads to further opportunities to multiple "golden ladder" host structures. Further drilling is of course required to demonstrate how the system will develop in these areas, which SXG are already undertaking. Given the success of the system getting better at depth in the adjacent Rising Sun and Apollo areas, we have high expectations.
"It is also encouraging to witness the success of the SDDSC121/121W1 drill pair confidently intersect high-grade mineralisation where predicted. This demonstrates the robustness of our geological model and the ability to increase ounces by targeting high-grade strike extensions of multiple vein sets. Additionally, the ability of the SXG team to monitor drill holes in real time and to make deviations to ensure holes are drilled to plan is also extremely positive.
"Now we have five rigs drilling at site, we look forward to more than doubling the metres drilled at Sunday Creek via the 60 km of drilling planned over the next year."
Drill Hole Discussion
Four drill holes (SDDSC114W1, 120, 121 and 121W1) are reported from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
SDDSC120 was designed to drill within and parallel to the dyke/breccia host, at a high angle to mineralized vein sets, across Rising Sun and further west to test mineralization deep below Golden Dyke. This hole intersected five known mineralized domains within Rising Sun and one previously undrilled mineralized zone (0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq from 937.0 m) 450 m below previous drilling (SDDSC062) and 560 m below historic Golden Dyke workings. The footwall discovery was fortuitously tested earlier than planned as the hole exited the main dyke/breccia host sooner than expected.
Highlights from SDDSC120 include:
3.3 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 594.7 m, including:
0.5 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 597.5 m
0.4 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 600.4 m
2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 600.4 m, including:
0.9 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 602.1 m
0.6 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 621.3 m
10.3 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 639.0 m, including:
0.3 m @ 7.6 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 642.4 m
0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 937.0 m
SDDSC121 was designed to test the footwall position of two mineralized domains and deviated against plan resulting in the need to deflect the hole with daughter hole SDDSC121W1. The daughter wedge commenced at 550 m downhole and successfully intercepted and added strike continuity to seven high-grade vein sets including one previously undefined mineralized domain between RS40 and RS50 (0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m) by an average of 15 metres. SDDSC121W1 extended the RS50 high-grade core shape down plunge by 30m with 3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) including 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (estimated true width ("ETW") of 0.8 m) from 661.1 m (Figure 3 and Figure 4). The hole was drilled 68 m and 105 m down plunge respectively from SDDSC050 (7.0 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq) and SDDSC107 (15.0 m @ 16.3 g/t Au Eq). SDDSC121W1 also contributed two further +100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts (at 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq cutoff) bringing the cumulative total of +100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts to 43 at Sunday Creek.
Highlights from SDDSC121W1 include:
1.0 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 600.2 m, including:
0.4 m @ 5.7 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 600.4 m
0.2 m @ 36.5 g/t AuEq (14.9 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 613.2 m
1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 618.6 m, including:
0.7 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 618.9 m
0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m
4.6 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 628.5 m
0.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 632.3 m
2.9 m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 637.5 m
2.6 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 643.7 m
3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 661.1 m, including:
1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (94.7 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 661.7 m
0.4 m @ 6.9 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 666.9 m
1.7 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 748.3 m
2.3 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 799.9 m
2.8 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 826.1 m
2.4 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 850.3 m
1.3 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 892.7 m, including:
0.2 m @ 38.8 g/t AuEq (38.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 893.1 m
0.8 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.4
SDDSC114W1 was drilled to test the hanging wall location of several Rising Sun vein sets, however the hole deviated north away from the mineralized zone and only intercepted periphery/background mineralization of two vein sets (Figure 3).
Pending Results and Update
Eight holes (SDDSC122, 122W1, 123-127, 050W1) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC128-131, 050W2) in progress (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 hectares that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralised vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 350 m depth extent from surface to 550 m below surface, are 10 m to 20 m wide, and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 126 drill holes for 55,027 have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 10 holes for 439 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of forty-three (43) >100 g/t AuEq * m and forty-nine (49) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq * m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.
SXG's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 50 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralised system.
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralisation is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery. On June 10, 2024, Mawson announced the entering into a non-binding term sheet with SXG, contemplating the acquisition of SXG by Mawson through an Australian scheme of arrangement transaction.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. Down dip extension 450 m below Golden Dyke is in a parallel host structure. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 3: Showing long section across C-D in the plane of the RS-50 (striking 136 degrees) vein set drilled by SDDSC114W1 (peripheral hit), 120 (peripheral hit) and 121W1 (hit into high grade domain) showing continuity of mineralization over a 565 m down dip distance. High grade domains shown in darker blue. Inset E-F shown in Figure 4. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 4: Showing inset referenced in Figure 3. Long section in the plane of the RS-50 High-Grade vein set core.
Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.
Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC111
496.7
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
270
-38
SDDSC112
490.9
Apollo
331464
5867865
333
267
-42
SDDSC112W1
766.4
Apollo
331329
5867859
200
267
-42
SDDSC113
905.5
Rising Sun
330511
5867853
296.6
67.5
-63.5
SDDSC114
878.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC115
17.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
83
-58.5
SDDSC115A
923.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.7
83
-59
SDDSC116
682.6
Rising Sun
331465
5867865
333.3
272.5
-41.5
SDDSC117
1101
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.5
70.5
-64.5
SDDSC118
1246
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
80
-64.5
SDDSC119
854.1
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC120
1022.5
Rising Sun
331110
5867976
319.5
266.5
-55
SDDSC121
588.7
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63
SDDSC122
889.89
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
267.7
74
-62
SDDSC114W1
625.1
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC119W1
643
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC123
124.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
276
-52
SDDSC124
969.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
274
-52.2
SDDSC121W1
953.4
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63.8
SDDSC125
551.7
Golden Dyke
330462
5867920
285.6
212
-68
SDDSC126
941.4
Rising Sun
330815
5867599
295.7
321.6
-54
SDDSC122W1
1007.8
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
276.5
72
-61.4
SDDSC050W1
797.1
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC127
483.2
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.9
271.3
-43.3
SDDSC128
In progress plan 840 m
Apollo
331465
5867867
333.1
272.6
-43.3
SDDSC129
In progress plan 1050 m
Rising Sun
330388
5867860
276.5
77.3
-57.3
SDDSC130
In progress plan 680 m
Golden Dyke
330777
5867891
295.9
255
-42
SDDSC050W2
In progress plan 798 m
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC131
In progress plan 240 m
Christina
330081
5867609
273.1
284
-47
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC120 and 121W1 (no intersections above cutoff for SDDSC114W1 and SDDSC121) using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC120
594.68
597.98
3.3
1.3
0.3
1.9
including
597.52
597.98
0.46
3.6
0.8
5.2
including
600.35
600.71
0.36
7.4
0.9
9.0
SDDSC120
600.35
603.06
2.71
4.5
0.8
6.1
including
602.13
603.06
0.93
9.6
1.7
12.9
SDDSC120
621.25
621.9
0.65
2.0
1.3
4.5
SDDSC120
639
649.3
10.3
0.7
0.4
1.5
SDDSC120
667.3
669.62
2.32
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC121W1
600.17
601.21
1.04
1.3
1.4
4.0
including
600.38
600.82
0.44
1.9
2.0
5.7
SDDSC121W1
613.21
613.41
0.2
14.9
11.5
36.5
SDDSC121W1
618.58
619.59
1.01
3.1
4.6
11.7
including
618.9
619.59
0.69
2.8
6.6
15.2
SDDSC121W1
622.6
623.02
0.42
291.3
10.6
311.3
SDDSC121W1
628.5
633.11
4.61
0.5
0.4
1.1
including
632.27
632.5
0.23
6.3
2.7
11.3
SDDSC121W1
637.54
640.45
2.91
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC121W1
643.74
646.3
2.56
0.3
0.4
1.0
SDDSC121W1
661.1
664.46
3.36
53.7
1.2
56.0
including
661.69
663.59
1.9
94.7
1.9
98.2
SDDSC121W1
666.92
667.35
0.43
1.9
2.7
6.9
SDDSC121W1
748.27
749.95
1.68
1.4
0.4
2.2
SDDSC121W1
799.89
802.15
2.26
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC121W1
826.09
828.85
2.76
1.0
0.1
1.2
SDDSC121W1
850.3
852.68
2.38
0.8
0.2
1.3
SDDSC121W1
892.65
893.98
1.33
6.0
0.0
6.0
including
893.09
893.25
0.16
38.7
0.1
38.8
SDDSC121W1
913.38
914.15
0.77
3.4
0.0
3.4
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC114W1, SDDSC120, SDDSC121 and SDDSC121W1 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC114W1
460.87
461.2
0.33
0.1
0.2
0.5
SDDSC114W1
478.1
479.4
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC114W1
479.4
479.7
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC114W1
493.4
493.92
0.52
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC114W1
493.92
494.03
0.11
0.5
3.1
6.2
SDDSC114W1
494.03
494.34
0.31
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC114W1
539
540
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC114W1
568.71
568.92
0.21
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC114W1
572
572.9
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC114W1
572.9
573.14
0.24
2.8
0.7
4.0
SDDSC114W1
573.14
573.3
0.16
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC114W1
573.3
574
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC114W1
574
574.49
0.49
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC114W1
577.42
577.85
0.43
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC114W1
580.85
581.07
0.22
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC114W1
581.07
581.92
0.85
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC114W1
581.92
582.11
0.19
2.7
0.0
2.7
SDDSC114W1
582.11
582.9
0.79
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC114W1
582.9
583.17
0.27
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC114W1
599.5
600.73
1.23
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
103.12
103.52
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
527.6
528.6
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
552.05
552.5
0.45
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
552.5
553
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
553.93
554.2
0.27
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
562.55
562.85
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
562.85
563
0.15
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
563.65
563.82
0.17
0.6
0.7
1.9
SDDSC120
566.25
566.75
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
568.51
569.2
0.69
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
571.62
571.76
0.14
1.6
2.0
5.3
SDDSC120
572.27
572.97
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
573.88
574.94
1.06
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
574.94
575.53
0.59
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC120
575.53
576.2
0.67
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC120
576.2
577.09
0.89
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC120
577.09
577.36
0.27
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC120
577.36
578.03
0.67
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
579.45
579.9
0.45
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
579.9
580.25
0.35
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
584.2
584.74
0.54
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC120
592.07
593.03
0.96
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
594.68
595.02
0.34
0.5
0.4
1.2
SDDSC120
595.02
595.32
0.3
2.5
1.3
5.0
SDDSC120
595.32
595.7
0.38
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC120
595.7
596.7
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
596.7
597
0.3
4.1
0.4
4.8
SDDSC120
597
597.52
0.52
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
597.52
597.98
0.46
3.6
0.8
5.2
SDDSC120
597.98
598.6
0.62
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC120
599.25
600.35
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
600.35
600.71
0.36
7.4
0.9
9.0
SDDSC120
600.71
601
0.29
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC120
601
601.37
0.37
0.8
0.6
2.0
SDDSC120
601.37
601.74
0.37
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC120
601.74
602.13
0.39
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC120
602.13
602.43
0.3
6.7
4.8
15.7
SDDSC120
602.43
602.73
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC120
602.73
602.96
0.23
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC120
602.96
603.06
0.1
68.0
0.9
69.6
SDDSC120
605.51
606.1
0.59
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
609.57
609.87
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
611.8
612.2
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
612.2
612.68
0.48
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC120
621.25
621.65
0.4
0.5
1.7
3.7
SDDSC120
621.65
621.9
0.25
4.5
0.7
5.8
SDDSC120
621.9
622.7
0.8
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC120
625.3
625.8
0.5
0.2
0.5
1.2
SDDSC120
626.26
627
0.74
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC120
627.6
627.95
0.35
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC120
634.65
635.34
0.69
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC120
636.75
637.25
0.5
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC120
637.25
637.9
0.65
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
639
639.7
0.7
1.1
0.2
1.4
SDDSC120
640.5
640.85
0.35
0.3
0.4
1.1
SDDSC120
640.85
641.7
0.85
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC120
641.7
642
0.3
4.2
0.2
4.5
SDDSC120
642
642.4
0.4
0.5
0.3
1.0
SDDSC120
642.4
642.65
0.25
4.4
1.7
7.6
SDDSC120
642.65
643.06
0.41
0.2
0.3
0.8
SDDSC120
643.06
643.45
0.39
1.2
1.4
3.9
SDDSC120
643.45
643.8
0.35
0.5
1.8
3.9
SDDSC120
643.8
644.15
0.35
0.7
1.9
4.3
SDDSC120
644.15
644.45
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC120
644.45
644.7
0.25
0.6
1.1
2.7
SDDSC120
644.7
644.97
0.27
0.2
0.2
0.7
SDDSC120
644.97
645.59
0.62
1.7
1.0
3.5
SDDSC120
646.1
646.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
646.4
647
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC120
647
647.3
0.3
3.0
0.3
3.6
SDDSC120
647.3
648.15
0.85
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC120
649.05
649.3
0.25
0.6
0.5
1.5
SDDSC120
651.1
651.95
0.85
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
651.95
652.25
0.3
0.6
0.1
0.8
SDDSC120
652.25
652.6
0.35
1.2
0.2
1.5
SDDSC120
652.6
653.6
1
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC120
654.18
654.55
0.37
1.9
0.1
2.1
SDDSC120
654.55
655.2
0.65
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
656.9
657.45
0.55
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC120
667.3
667.85
0.55
1.8
0.3
2.3
SDDSC120
668.6
669.2
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC120
669.2
669.62
0.42
0.9
0.3
1.4
SDDSC120
669.62
669.8
0.18
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC120
693.1
694.1
1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC120
698.1
698.68
0.58
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC120
698.68
699.08
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC120
732.57
732.87
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
732.87
733.12
0.25
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
738
738.5
0.5
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC120
738.5
738.84
0.34
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC120
738.84
739.11
0.27
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC120
739.11
740.14
1.03
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC120
740.14
740.3
0.16
2.0
1.4
4.6
SDDSC120
740.3
740.56
0.26
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC120
799.53
800.13
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
916.85
917.43
0.58
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
919.74
920.59
0.85
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
920.59
921.07
0.48
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
933.4
934.02
0.62
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
934.02
934.5
0.48
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
936.72
937.02
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
937.02
937.52
0.5
3.7
0.0
3.7
SDDSC120
937.52
938.06
0.54
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
938.06
938.26
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC120
939.83
940.37
0.54
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
959.8
960.1
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC120
960.1
960.4
0.3
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC120
960.4
960.7
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
270
270.8
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
271.4
272
0.6
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121
272
272.6
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC121
272.6
272.9
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121
272.9
273.2
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
273.2
274
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
274
274.4
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
274.4
275.13
0.73
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
275.81
276.3
0.49
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
276.96
277.58
0.62
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
277.58
278.1
0.52
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
278.1
279
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
279
279.9
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
279.9
280.06
0.16
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
281.15
281.41
0.26
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
281.41
281.84
0.43
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
281.84
282.12
0.28
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
282.12
282.47
0.35
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
282.96
283.15
0.19
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC121
284.32
284.63
0.31
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
287
288
1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
288.45
288.82
0.37
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
288.82
289.52
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
289.52
290
0.48
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
290
291
1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
291
291.54
0.54
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
294.88
295.78
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
298.88
299.3
0.42
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
299.3
299.58
0.28
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC121
299.58
299.85
0.27
1.7
0.0
1.8
SDDSC121
299.85
300.17
0.32
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC121
300.17
300.55
0.38
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
302.9
303.71
0.81
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
306.97
307.5
0.53
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
307.5
308.46
0.96
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
310.7
310.88
0.18
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
310.88
311.12
0.24
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
311.12
311.6
0.48
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
311.6
312.29
0.69
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
312.29
313.18
0.89
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
313.51
313.76
0.25
0.7
1.3
3.1
SDDSC121
314.04
314.27
0.23
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
314.27
314.9
0.63
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
314.9
315.63
0.73
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
315.63
316.5
0.87
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
316.5
317.37
0.87
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
317.37
317.78
0.41
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
317.78
318.52
0.74
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
318.52
319.11
0.59
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
319.11
319.31
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
319.31
319.6
0.29
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
319.6
319.94
0.34
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC121
319.94
320.22
0.28
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121
320.22
320.62
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
320.62
321
0.38
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC121
321
321.75
0.75
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
321.75
322.35
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
323.81
324.1
0.29
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
329
330
1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
342.27
342.45
0.18
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
342.45
343.3
0.85
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
343.3
344.53
1.23
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
344.53
344.83
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
344.83
345.22
0.39
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
345.22
345.87
0.65
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
345.87
346.45
0.58
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
346.45
347.13
0.68
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121
347.13
347.57
0.44
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
352.45
352.8
0.35
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
369.75
370.05
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121
384.4
385
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
411.14
411.36
0.22
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
500.25
501.25
1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
501.25
502
0.75
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
502
502.45
0.45
1.6
0.2
2.0
SDDSC121
502.45
503
0.55
2.0
0.1
2.2
SDDSC121
503
504
1
1.2
0.4
1.9
SDDSC121
504
505
1
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
505
506
1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
508.6
508.8
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
509.9
511
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
511
512
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
512
513
1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
513
514
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
514
514.6
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
514.6
514.9
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121
514.9
515.35
0.45
0.9
0.4
1.6
SDDSC121
515.35
516
0.65
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
517.6
517.85
0.25
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121
518.8
519.7
0.9
0.5
0.2
0.9
SDDSC121
519.7
520.7
1
0.7
0.5
1.6
SDDSC121
520.7
521.8
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
521.8
522.8
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
522.8
523.8
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
526
527
1
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121
530
531
1
0.9
0.1
1.1
SDDSC121
534.1
534.3
0.2
7.7
10.0
26.5
SDDSC121
539.9
540.7
0.8
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC121
540.7
541.7
1
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC121
546.15
546.93
0.78
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121
546.93
547.45
0.52
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
548.48
548.65
0.17
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
552.35
552.75
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC121
552.75
553.75
1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
555.75
556.06
0.31
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
556.06
556.22
0.16
3.4
0.0
3.4
SDDSC121
556.22
556.65
0.43
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
556.65
557.09
0.44
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC121
559.66
559.96
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121
574.33
574.44
0.11
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121
577.37
578.17
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121
586.6
586.75
0.15
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC121W1
548.9
549.01
0.11
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
552.19
552.76
0.57
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
556.35
556.89
0.54
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
556.89
557.21
0.32
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
557.21
557.31
0.1
1.6
0.0
1.7
SDDSC121W1
557.31
557.67
0.36
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
568
568.25
0.25
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
575.05
575.17
0.12
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
578.62
578.78
0.16
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
578.78
579.03
0.25
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
587.36
587.46
0.1
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC121W1
597.9
598.3
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121W1
598.3
599.58
1.28
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
599.58
600.17
0.59
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
600.17
600.38
0.21
1.4
0.0
1.5
SDDSC121W1
600.38
600.82
0.44
1.9
2.0
5.7
SDDSC121W1
600.82
601.21
0.39
0.6
1.4
3.3
SDDSC121W1
601.21
601.57
0.36
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
602.5
602.92
0.42
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC121W1
604.5
605.01
0.51
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
605.54
605.85
0.31
0.3
1.9
3.8
SDDSC121W1
605.85
606.25
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
608.33
608.63
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC121W1
608.96
609.23
0.27
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC121W1
609.23
609.51
0.28
0.1
0.4
0.9
SDDSC121W1
610.67
611.57
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
611.57
612.15
0.58
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
613.21
613.41
0.2
14.9
11.5
36.5
SDDSC121W1
613.41
613.72
0.31
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
616
616.36
0.36
0.7
0.2
0.9
SDDSC121W1
616.36
616.77
0.41
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
616.77
617.08
0.31
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
618.58
618.9
0.32
3.9
0.2
4.3
SDDSC121W1
618.9
619
0.1
16.9
19.9
54.3
SDDSC121W1
619
619.15
0.15
1.4
15.0
29.6
SDDSC121W1
619.49
619.59
0.1
0.3
3.0
5.9
SDDSC121W1
622.6
622.85
0.25
110.0
5.1
119.6
SDDSC121W1
622.85
623.02
0.17
558.0
18.8
593.3
SDDSC121W1
623.02
623.35
0.33
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121W1
623.35
623.81
0.46
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
625.89
626.15
0.26
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121W1
628.1
628.2
0.1
0.1
2.3
4.5
SDDSC121W1
628.9
629.1
0.2
0.1
0.8
1.6
SDDSC121W1
629.34
629.45
0.11
0.1
0.8
1.5
SDDSC121W1
631
631.25
0.25
0.5
0.7
1.8
SDDSC121W1
631.25
631.55
0.3
0.6
1.2
2.9
SDDSC121W1
631.55
631.75
0.2
0.8
0.6
1.9
SDDSC121W1
631.75
632.27
0.52
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121W1
632.27
632.5
0.23
6.3
2.7
11.3
SDDSC121W1
632.5
633.01
0.51
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
633.01
633.11
0.1
0.5
0.7
1.8
SDDSC121W1
633.11
633.41
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC121W1
633.41
634
0.59
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC121W1
635.1
635.2
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121W1
636
636.63
0.63
0.3
0.4
1.0
SDDSC121W1
636.63
637.54
0.91
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
637.54
637.64
0.1
0.0
0.8
1.4
SDDSC121W1
637.64
638
0.36
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
638
638.37
0.37
0.4
0.4
1.1
SDDSC121W1
638.37
638.7
0.33
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121W1
638.7
638.91
0.21
3.2
0.7
4.5
SDDSC121W1
639.9
640.45
0.55
0.4
0.6
1.6
SDDSC121W1
640.45
640.95
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
640.95
641.15
0.2
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC121W1
641.15
641.45
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC121W1
641.45
641.88
0.43
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
641.88
642.78
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
642.78
643.33
0.55
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC121W1
643.74
644
0.26
0.6
0.9
2.3
SDDSC121W1
644
644.3
0.3
0.5
1.0
2.4
SDDSC121W1
644.3
644.6
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC121W1
644.6
645.02
0.42
0.2
0.3
0.7
SDDSC121W1
645.02
646.1
1.08
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC121W1
646.1
646.3
0.2
0.5
0.9
2.2
SDDSC121W1
646.3
647.02
0.72
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
647.02
647.47
0.45
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC121W1
648.95
649.27
0.32
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
652
652.27
0.27
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
653.38
654.29
0.91
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121W1
654.29
654.42
0.13
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121W1
655.24
655.42
0.18
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC121W1
660.91
661.1
0.19
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
661.1
661.35
0.25
0.4
0.9
2.0
SDDSC121W1
661.35
661.69
0.34
0.9
0.6
2.0
SDDSC121W1
661.69
662
0.31
78.3
3.3
84.5
SDDSC121W1
662
662.31
0.31
404.0
3.3
410.2
SDDSC121W1
662.31
662.64
0.33
91.3
1.4
93.8
SDDSC121W1
662.64
663.28
0.64
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC121W1
663.28
663.42
0.14
0.2
0.2
0.7
SDDSC121W1
663.42
663.59
0.17
0.5
5.0
9.9
SDDSC121W1
663.59
664.21
0.62
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC121W1
664.21
664.46
0.25
0.2
0.6
1.3
SDDSC121W1
664.46
664.87
0.41
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121W1
664.87
665.32
0.45
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC121W1
665.32
665.75
0.43
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
665.75
666
0.25
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
666
666.38
0.38
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
666.38
666.92
0.54
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121W1
666.92
667.35
0.43
1.9
2.7
6.9
SDDSC121W1
667.35
667.73
0.38
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC121W1
670.18
670.54
0.36
0.1
0.2
0.5
SDDSC121W1
699.73
700.65
0.92
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
700.65
701.15
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
708.26
708.53
0.27
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC121W1
708.53
708.72
0.19
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
712.46
712.89
0.43
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
713.2
714.5
1.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
714.5
714.88
0.38
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
715.18
715.93
0.75
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
725.65
725.82
0.17
4.4
0.0
4.5
SDDSC121W1
731.21
731.7
0.49
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
732.9
733.34
0.44
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121W1
733.34
733.54
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
738.65
739.27
0.62
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
748.02
748.27
0.25
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121W1
748.27
748.5
0.23
0.7
0.3
1.2
SDDSC121W1
748.5
748.65
0.15
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
748.65
749.09
0.44
0.5
0.8
1.9
SDDSC121W1
749.09
749.4
0.31
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC121W1
749.4
749.6
0.2
3.4
0.2
3.8
SDDSC121W1
749.6
749.95
0.35
3.5
0.7
4.8
SDDSC121W1
749.95
750.55
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC121W1
752.7
753
0.3
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC121W1
753
754.02
1.02
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
756.27
756.76
0.49
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
758
758.15
0.15
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
766.44
766.62
0.18
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
766.62
767.22
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
776.3
776.6
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
780.22
780.6
0.38
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
780.6
780.92
0.32
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
783.11
783.89
0.78
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
790.47
791.25
0.78
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
797.5
798
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
798.91
799.48
0.57
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121W1
799.48
799.58
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
799.89
800.43
0.54
0.5
0.4
1.1
SDDSC121W1
800.43
801.07
0.64
0.6
0.4
1.3
SDDSC121W1
801.37
801.92
0.55
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC121W1
801.92
802.15
0.23
0.3
1.2
2.7
SDDSC121W1
802.94
803.4
0.46
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
812.4
812.92
0.52
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC121W1
813.98
814.22
0.24
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
814.22
814.63
0.41
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
814.63
815.05
0.42
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
815.05
815.42
0.37
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
815.42
815.92
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
815.92
816.05
0.13
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC121W1
816.05
816.52
0.47
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
816.52
817.19
0.67
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
818.91
819.39
0.48
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
819.39
819.65
0.26
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
819.65
819.99
0.34
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
819.99
820.49
0.5
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC121W1
820.49
820.65
0.16
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
820.65
821.31
0.66
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121W1
821.31
821.41
0.1
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC121W1
821.41
822.2
0.79
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC121W1
822.2
822.89
0.69
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
822.89
823.16
0.27
0.7
0.2
1.1
SDDSC121W1
823.16
823.65
0.49
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC121W1
823.65
824.43
0.78
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
824.43
824.88
0.45
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
825.73
826.09
0.36
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
826.09
827.16
1.07
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC121W1
827.16
828.03
0.87
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
828.03
828.49
0.46
1.7
0.3
2.3
SDDSC121W1
828.49
828.85
0.36
1.2
0.3
1.8
SDDSC121W1
828.85
829.3
0.45
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
839
840
1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
846
846.75
0.75
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
846.87
847.51
0.64
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
849.12
850.3
1.18
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
850.3
850.48
0.18
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC121W1
850.48
850.95
0.47
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDSC121W1
850.95
851.44
0.49
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC121W1
851.44
851.78
0.34
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC121W1
851.78
852.09
0.31
1.9
0.3
2.4
SDDSC121W1
852.09
852.34
0.25
0.9
0.5
1.8
SDDSC121W1
852.34
852.68
0.34
0.7
0.3
1.3
SDDSC121W1
852.68
853
0.32
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
853
853.33
0.33
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
871
871.51
0.51
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC121W1
871.51
872.44
0.93
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
872.44
872.78
0.34
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC121W1
872.78
873.18
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
887
887.93
0.93
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
887.93
888.26
0.33
1.1
0.4
1.8
SDDSC121W1
888.26
888.58
0.32
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
888.58
888.75
0.17
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
888.75
889.6
0.85
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
889.6
889.76
0.16
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC121W1
889.76
890.37
0.61
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
891.65
892.65
1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
892.65
892.88
0.23
2.0
0.0
2.0
SDDSC121W1
892.88
893.09
0.21
3.4
0.0
3.4
SDDSC121W1
893.09
893.25
0.16
38.7
0.1
38.8
SDDSC121W1
893.25
893.69
0.44
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
893.69
893.98
0.29
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC121W1
895
895.52
0.52
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
905
906
1
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC121W1
906
906.42
0.42
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC121W1
906.42
907.19
0.77
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC121W1
907.19
907.9
0.71
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC121W1
910.61
910.82
0.21
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC121W1
913
913.38
0.38
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC121W1
913.38
914
0.62
3.9
0.0
3.9
SDDSC121W1
914
914.15
0.15
1.1
0.0
1.1
