Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DKX9 | ISIN: AU0000215642 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.07.2024 12:38 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Extends Mineralization 450 m Down Dip at Golden Dyke Drills 3.4 m @ 53.7 g/t Au and 0.4 m @ 291.3 g/t Au at Rising Sun Fifth Rig Added to Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from four diamond drill holes: SDDSC114W1, SDDSC120, SDDSC121 and SDDSC121W1, from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figure 6).

Highlights:

  • SDDSC121W1 drilled west to east at Rising Sun to extend the strike length of the NW-SE oriented veins sets ("rungs"). It intersected six high-grade vein sets and one previously unmodelled vein set. It included eight assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 558.0 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb). Selected highlights include:

    • 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 618.6 m, including:

      • 0.7 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 618.9 m

    • 0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m (new vein set defined)

    • 3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 661.1 m, including:

      • 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (94.7 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 661.7 m

  • Drillhole SDDSC120 drilled east to west across Rising Sun and beneath Golden Dyke, intersected five mineralised domains and discovered a new mineralised vein set 450 m vertically down dip below previous drilling at Golden Dyke, within a parallel mineralised zone (a new "golden ladder") in the footwall. Although of moderate grade, this very large step out is considered extremely encouraging as it shows, for the first time the mineral system continuing 450 m below the main historic mines on the project. Selected highlights include:

    • 2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 600.4 m, including:

      • 0.9 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 602.1 m

    • 0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 937.0 m (parallel zone in footwall)

  • The fifth drill rig has arrived at site and is drilling at the Christina prospect located 500 m west of Golden Dyke. Eight drill holes on the project are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes in progress.

  • Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.3%), valuing its stake at A$211.5 million (C$193.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on July 19, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "Once again Sunday Creek delivers continued success on multiple fronts.

"Intersecting mineralisation 450 m down dip below Golden Dyke in a parallel structure speaks to the multiple opportunities to extend the volume of mineralisation down dip. Although moderate grade, this very large step shows, for the first time, the mineral system continuing 450 m below the main historic mines on the project. It also leads to further opportunities to multiple "golden ladder" host structures. Further drilling is of course required to demonstrate how the system will develop in these areas, which SXG are already undertaking. Given the success of the system getting better at depth in the adjacent Rising Sun and Apollo areas, we have high expectations.

"It is also encouraging to witness the success of the SDDSC121/121W1 drill pair confidently intersect high-grade mineralisation where predicted. This demonstrates the robustness of our geological model and the ability to increase ounces by targeting high-grade strike extensions of multiple vein sets. Additionally, the ability of the SXG team to monitor drill holes in real time and to make deviations to ensure holes are drilled to plan is also extremely positive.

"Now we have five rigs drilling at site, we look forward to more than doubling the metres drilled at Sunday Creek via the 60 km of drilling planned over the next year."

Drill Hole Discussion

Four drill holes (SDDSC114W1, 120, 121 and 121W1) are reported from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

SDDSC120 was designed to drill within and parallel to the dyke/breccia host, at a high angle to mineralized vein sets, across Rising Sun and further west to test mineralization deep below Golden Dyke. This hole intersected five known mineralized domains within Rising Sun and one previously undrilled mineralized zone (0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq from 937.0 m) 450 m below previous drilling (SDDSC062) and 560 m below historic Golden Dyke workings. The footwall discovery was fortuitously tested earlier than planned as the hole exited the main dyke/breccia host sooner than expected.

Highlights from SDDSC120 include:

  • 3.3 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 594.7 m, including:

    • 0.5 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 597.5 m

    • 0.4 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 600.4 m

  • 2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 600.4 m, including:

    • 0.9 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 602.1 m

  • 0.6 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 621.3 m

  • 10.3 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 639.0 m, including:

    • 0.3 m @ 7.6 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 642.4 m

  • 0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 937.0 m

SDDSC121 was designed to test the footwall position of two mineralized domains and deviated against plan resulting in the need to deflect the hole with daughter hole SDDSC121W1. The daughter wedge commenced at 550 m downhole and successfully intercepted and added strike continuity to seven high-grade vein sets including one previously undefined mineralized domain between RS40 and RS50 (0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m) by an average of 15 metres. SDDSC121W1 extended the RS50 high-grade core shape down plunge by 30m with 3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) including 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (estimated true width ("ETW") of 0.8 m) from 661.1 m (Figure 3 and Figure 4). The hole was drilled 68 m and 105 m down plunge respectively from SDDSC050 (7.0 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq) and SDDSC107 (15.0 m @ 16.3 g/t Au Eq). SDDSC121W1 also contributed two further +100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts (at 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq cutoff) bringing the cumulative total of +100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts to 43 at Sunday Creek.

Highlights from SDDSC121W1 include:

  • 1.0 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 600.2 m, including:

    • 0.4 m @ 5.7 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 600.4 m

  • 0.2 m @ 36.5 g/t AuEq (14.9 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 613.2 m

  • 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 618.6 m, including:

    • 0.7 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 618.9 m

  • 0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m

  • 4.6 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 628.5 m

    • 0.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 632.3 m

  • 2.9 m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 637.5 m

  • 2.6 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 643.7 m

  • 3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 661.1 m, including:

    • 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (94.7 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 661.7 m

  • 0.4 m @ 6.9 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 666.9 m

  • 1.7 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 748.3 m

  • 2.3 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 799.9 m

  • 2.8 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 826.1 m

  • 2.4 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 850.3 m

  • 1.3 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 892.7 m, including:

    • 0.2 m @ 38.8 g/t AuEq (38.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 893.1 m

  • 0.8 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.4

SDDSC114W1 was drilled to test the hanging wall location of several Rising Sun vein sets, however the hole deviated north away from the mineralized zone and only intercepted periphery/background mineralization of two vein sets (Figure 3).

Pending Results and Update

Eight holes (SDDSC122, 122W1, 123-127, 050W1) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC128-131, 050W2) in progress (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 hectares that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralised vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 350 m depth extent from surface to 550 m below surface, are 10 m to 20 m wide, and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 126 drill holes for 55,027 have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 10 holes for 439 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of forty-three (43) >100 g/t AuEq * m and forty-nine (49) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq * m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

SXG's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 50 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralised system.

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralisation is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery. On June 10, 2024, Mawson announced the entering into a non-binding term sheet with SXG, contemplating the acquisition of SXG by Mawson through an Australian scheme of arrangement transaction.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. Down dip extension 450 m below Golden Dyke is in a parallel host structure. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Showing long section across C-D in the plane of the RS-50 (striking 136 degrees) vein set drilled by SDDSC114W1 (peripheral hit), 120 (peripheral hit) and 121W1 (hit into high grade domain) showing continuity of mineralization over a 565 m down dip distance. High grade domains shown in darker blue. Inset E-F shown in Figure 4. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 4: Showing inset referenced in Figure 3. Long section in the plane of the RS-50 High-Grade vein set core.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC111

496.7

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

SDDSC112

490.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

267

-42

SDDSC112W1

766.4

Apollo

331329

5867859

200

267

-42

SDDSC113

905.5

Rising Sun

330511

5867853

296.6

67.5

-63.5

SDDSC114

878.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC115

17.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

83

-58.5

SDDSC115A

923.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.7

83

-59

SDDSC116

682.6

Rising Sun

331465

5867865

333.3

272.5

-41.5

SDDSC117

1101

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.5

70.5

-64.5

SDDSC118

1246

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

80

-64.5

SDDSC119

854.1

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC120

1022.5

Rising Sun

331110

5867976

319.5

266.5

-55

SDDSC121

588.7

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63

SDDSC122

889.89

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

267.7

74

-62

SDDSC114W1

625.1

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC119W1

643

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC123

124.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

276

-52

SDDSC124

969.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

274

-52.2

SDDSC121W1

953.4

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63.8

SDDSC125

551.7

Golden Dyke

330462

5867920

285.6

212

-68

SDDSC126

941.4

Rising Sun

330815

5867599

295.7

321.6

-54

SDDSC122W1

1007.8

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

276.5

72

-61.4

SDDSC050W1

797.1

Rising Sun

330539

5867885

295.3

77

-63

SDDSC127

483.2

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.9

271.3

-43.3

SDDSC128

In progress plan 840 m

Apollo

331465

5867867

333.1

272.6

-43.3

SDDSC129

In progress plan 1050 m

Rising Sun

330388

5867860

276.5

77.3

-57.3

SDDSC130

In progress plan 680 m

Golden Dyke

330777

5867891

295.9

255

-42

SDDSC050W2

In progress plan 798 m

Rising Sun

330539

5867885

295.3

77

-63

SDDSC131

In progress plan 240 m

Christina

330081

5867609

273.1

284

-47

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC120 and 121W1 (no intersections above cutoff for SDDSC114W1 and SDDSC121) using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC120

594.68

597.98

3.3

1.3

0.3

1.9

including

597.52

597.98

0.46

3.6

0.8

5.2

including

600.35

600.71

0.36

7.4

0.9

9.0

SDDSC120

600.35

603.06

2.71

4.5

0.8

6.1

including

602.13

603.06

0.93

9.6

1.7

12.9

SDDSC120

621.25

621.9

0.65

2.0

1.3

4.5

SDDSC120

639

649.3

10.3

0.7

0.4

1.5

SDDSC120

667.3

669.62

2.32

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC121W1

600.17

601.21

1.04

1.3

1.4

4.0

including

600.38

600.82

0.44

1.9

2.0

5.7

SDDSC121W1

613.21

613.41

0.2

14.9

11.5

36.5

SDDSC121W1

618.58

619.59

1.01

3.1

4.6

11.7

including

618.9

619.59

0.69

2.8

6.6

15.2

SDDSC121W1

622.6

623.02

0.42

291.3

10.6

311.3

SDDSC121W1

628.5

633.11

4.61

0.5

0.4

1.1

including

632.27

632.5

0.23

6.3

2.7

11.3

SDDSC121W1

637.54

640.45

2.91

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC121W1

643.74

646.3

2.56

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC121W1

661.1

664.46

3.36

53.7

1.2

56.0

including

661.69

663.59

1.9

94.7

1.9

98.2

SDDSC121W1

666.92

667.35

0.43

1.9

2.7

6.9

SDDSC121W1

748.27

749.95

1.68

1.4

0.4

2.2

SDDSC121W1

799.89

802.15

2.26

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC121W1

826.09

828.85

2.76

1.0

0.1

1.2

SDDSC121W1

850.3

852.68

2.38

0.8

0.2

1.3

SDDSC121W1

892.65

893.98

1.33

6.0

0.0

6.0

including

893.09

893.25

0.16

38.7

0.1

38.8

SDDSC121W1

913.38

914.15

0.77

3.4

0.0

3.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC114W1, SDDSC120, SDDSC121 and SDDSC121W1 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC114W1

460.87

461.2

0.33

0.1

0.2

0.5

SDDSC114W1

478.1

479.4

1.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC114W1

479.4

479.7

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC114W1

493.4

493.92

0.52

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC114W1

493.92

494.03

0.11

0.5

3.1

6.2

SDDSC114W1

494.03

494.34

0.31

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC114W1

539

540

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC114W1

568.71

568.92

0.21

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC114W1

572

572.9

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC114W1

572.9

573.14

0.24

2.8

0.7

4.0

SDDSC114W1

573.14

573.3

0.16

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC114W1

573.3

574

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC114W1

574

574.49

0.49

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC114W1

577.42

577.85

0.43

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC114W1

580.85

581.07

0.22

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC114W1

581.07

581.92

0.85

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC114W1

581.92

582.11

0.19

2.7

0.0

2.7

SDDSC114W1

582.11

582.9

0.79

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC114W1

582.9

583.17

0.27

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC114W1

599.5

600.73

1.23

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

103.12

103.52

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

527.6

528.6

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

552.05

552.5

0.45

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

552.5

553

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

553.93

554.2

0.27

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

562.55

562.85

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

562.85

563

0.15

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

563.65

563.82

0.17

0.6

0.7

1.9

SDDSC120

566.25

566.75

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

568.51

569.2

0.69

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

571.62

571.76

0.14

1.6

2.0

5.3

SDDSC120

572.27

572.97

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

573.88

574.94

1.06

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

574.94

575.53

0.59

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC120

575.53

576.2

0.67

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC120

576.2

577.09

0.89

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC120

577.09

577.36

0.27

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC120

577.36

578.03

0.67

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

579.45

579.9

0.45

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

579.9

580.25

0.35

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

584.2

584.74

0.54

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC120

592.07

593.03

0.96

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

594.68

595.02

0.34

0.5

0.4

1.2

SDDSC120

595.02

595.32

0.3

2.5

1.3

5.0

SDDSC120

595.32

595.7

0.38

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC120

595.7

596.7

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

596.7

597

0.3

4.1

0.4

4.8

SDDSC120

597

597.52

0.52

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

597.52

597.98

0.46

3.6

0.8

5.2

SDDSC120

597.98

598.6

0.62

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC120

599.25

600.35

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

600.35

600.71

0.36

7.4

0.9

9.0

SDDSC120

600.71

601

0.29

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC120

601

601.37

0.37

0.8

0.6

2.0

SDDSC120

601.37

601.74

0.37

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC120

601.74

602.13

0.39

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC120

602.13

602.43

0.3

6.7

4.8

15.7

SDDSC120

602.43

602.73

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC120

602.73

602.96

0.23

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC120

602.96

603.06

0.1

68.0

0.9

69.6

SDDSC120

605.51

606.1

0.59

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

609.57

609.87

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

611.8

612.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

612.2

612.68

0.48

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC120

621.25

621.65

0.4

0.5

1.7

3.7

SDDSC120

621.65

621.9

0.25

4.5

0.7

5.8

SDDSC120

621.9

622.7

0.8

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC120

625.3

625.8

0.5

0.2

0.5

1.2

SDDSC120

626.26

627

0.74

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC120

627.6

627.95

0.35

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC120

634.65

635.34

0.69

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC120

636.75

637.25

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC120

637.25

637.9

0.65

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

639

639.7

0.7

1.1

0.2

1.4

SDDSC120

640.5

640.85

0.35

0.3

0.4

1.1

SDDSC120

640.85

641.7

0.85

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC120

641.7

642

0.3

4.2

0.2

4.5

SDDSC120

642

642.4

0.4

0.5

0.3

1.0

SDDSC120

642.4

642.65

0.25

4.4

1.7

7.6

SDDSC120

642.65

643.06

0.41

0.2

0.3

0.8

SDDSC120

643.06

643.45

0.39

1.2

1.4

3.9

SDDSC120

643.45

643.8

0.35

0.5

1.8

3.9

SDDSC120

643.8

644.15

0.35

0.7

1.9

4.3

SDDSC120

644.15

644.45

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC120

644.45

644.7

0.25

0.6

1.1

2.7

SDDSC120

644.7

644.97

0.27

0.2

0.2

0.7

SDDSC120

644.97

645.59

0.62

1.7

1.0

3.5

SDDSC120

646.1

646.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

646.4

647

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC120

647

647.3

0.3

3.0

0.3

3.6

SDDSC120

647.3

648.15

0.85

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC120

649.05

649.3

0.25

0.6

0.5

1.5

SDDSC120

651.1

651.95

0.85

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

651.95

652.25

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.8

SDDSC120

652.25

652.6

0.35

1.2

0.2

1.5

SDDSC120

652.6

653.6

1

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC120

654.18

654.55

0.37

1.9

0.1

2.1

SDDSC120

654.55

655.2

0.65

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

656.9

657.45

0.55

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC120

667.3

667.85

0.55

1.8

0.3

2.3

SDDSC120

668.6

669.2

0.6

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC120

669.2

669.62

0.42

0.9

0.3

1.4

SDDSC120

669.62

669.8

0.18

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC120

693.1

694.1

1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC120

698.1

698.68

0.58

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC120

698.68

699.08

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC120

732.57

732.87

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

732.87

733.12

0.25

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

738

738.5

0.5

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC120

738.5

738.84

0.34

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC120

738.84

739.11

0.27

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC120

739.11

740.14

1.03

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC120

740.14

740.3

0.16

2.0

1.4

4.6

SDDSC120

740.3

740.56

0.26

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC120

799.53

800.13

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

916.85

917.43

0.58

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

919.74

920.59

0.85

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

920.59

921.07

0.48

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

933.4

934.02

0.62

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

934.02

934.5

0.48

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

936.72

937.02

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

937.02

937.52

0.5

3.7

0.0

3.7

SDDSC120

937.52

938.06

0.54

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

938.06

938.26

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC120

939.83

940.37

0.54

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

959.8

960.1

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC120

960.1

960.4

0.3

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC120

960.4

960.7

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

270

270.8

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

271.4

272

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121

272

272.6

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC121

272.6

272.9

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121

272.9

273.2

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

273.2

274

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

274

274.4

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

274.4

275.13

0.73

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

275.81

276.3

0.49

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

276.96

277.58

0.62

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

277.58

278.1

0.52

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

278.1

279

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

279

279.9

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

279.9

280.06

0.16

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

281.15

281.41

0.26

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

281.41

281.84

0.43

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

281.84

282.12

0.28

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

282.12

282.47

0.35

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

282.96

283.15

0.19

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC121

284.32

284.63

0.31

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

287

288

1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

288.45

288.82

0.37

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

288.82

289.52

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

289.52

290

0.48

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

290

291

1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

291

291.54

0.54

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

294.88

295.78

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

298.88

299.3

0.42

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

299.3

299.58

0.28

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC121

299.58

299.85

0.27

1.7

0.0

1.8

SDDSC121

299.85

300.17

0.32

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC121

300.17

300.55

0.38

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

302.9

303.71

0.81

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

306.97

307.5

0.53

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

307.5

308.46

0.96

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

310.7

310.88

0.18

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

310.88

311.12

0.24

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

311.12

311.6

0.48

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

311.6

312.29

0.69

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

312.29

313.18

0.89

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

313.51

313.76

0.25

0.7

1.3

3.1

SDDSC121

314.04

314.27

0.23

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

314.27

314.9

0.63

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

314.9

315.63

0.73

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

315.63

316.5

0.87

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

316.5

317.37

0.87

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

317.37

317.78

0.41

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

317.78

318.52

0.74

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

318.52

319.11

0.59

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

319.11

319.31

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

319.31

319.6

0.29

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

319.6

319.94

0.34

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC121

319.94

320.22

0.28

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121

320.22

320.62

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

320.62

321

0.38

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC121

321

321.75

0.75

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

321.75

322.35

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

323.81

324.1

0.29

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

329

330

1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

342.27

342.45

0.18

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

342.45

343.3

0.85

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

343.3

344.53

1.23

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

344.53

344.83

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

344.83

345.22

0.39

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

345.22

345.87

0.65

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

345.87

346.45

0.58

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

346.45

347.13

0.68

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121

347.13

347.57

0.44

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

352.45

352.8

0.35

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

369.75

370.05

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121

384.4

385

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

411.14

411.36

0.22

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

500.25

501.25

1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

501.25

502

0.75

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

502

502.45

0.45

1.6

0.2

2.0

SDDSC121

502.45

503

0.55

2.0

0.1

2.2

SDDSC121

503

504

1

1.2

0.4

1.9

SDDSC121

504

505

1

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

505

506

1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

508.6

508.8

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

509.9

511

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

511

512

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

512

513

1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

513

514

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

514

514.6

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

514.6

514.9

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121

514.9

515.35

0.45

0.9

0.4

1.6

SDDSC121

515.35

516

0.65

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

517.6

517.85

0.25

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121

518.8

519.7

0.9

0.5

0.2

0.9

SDDSC121

519.7

520.7

1

0.7

0.5

1.6

SDDSC121

520.7

521.8

1.1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

521.8

522.8

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

522.8

523.8

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

526

527

1

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121

530

531

1

0.9

0.1

1.1

SDDSC121

534.1

534.3

0.2

7.7

10.0

26.5

SDDSC121

539.9

540.7

0.8

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC121

540.7

541.7

1

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC121

546.15

546.93

0.78

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121

546.93

547.45

0.52

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

548.48

548.65

0.17

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

552.35

552.75

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC121

552.75

553.75

1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

555.75

556.06

0.31

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

556.06

556.22

0.16

3.4

0.0

3.4

SDDSC121

556.22

556.65

0.43

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

556.65

557.09

0.44

0.4

0.3

1.0

SDDSC121

559.66

559.96

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121

574.33

574.44

0.11

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121

577.37

578.17

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121

586.6

586.75

0.15

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC121W1

548.9

549.01

0.11

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

552.19

552.76

0.57

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

556.35

556.89

0.54

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

556.89

557.21

0.32

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

557.21

557.31

0.1

1.6

0.0

1.7

SDDSC121W1

557.31

557.67

0.36

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

568

568.25

0.25

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

575.05

575.17

0.12

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

578.62

578.78

0.16

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

578.78

579.03

0.25

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

587.36

587.46

0.1

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC121W1

597.9

598.3

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121W1

598.3

599.58

1.28

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

599.58

600.17

0.59

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

600.17

600.38

0.21

1.4

0.0

1.5

SDDSC121W1

600.38

600.82

0.44

1.9

2.0

5.7

SDDSC121W1

600.82

601.21

0.39

0.6

1.4

3.3

SDDSC121W1

601.21

601.57

0.36

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

602.5

602.92

0.42

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC121W1

604.5

605.01

0.51

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

605.54

605.85

0.31

0.3

1.9

3.8

SDDSC121W1

605.85

606.25

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

608.33

608.63

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC121W1

608.96

609.23

0.27

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC121W1

609.23

609.51

0.28

0.1

0.4

0.9

SDDSC121W1

610.67

611.57

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

611.57

612.15

0.58

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

613.21

613.41

0.2

14.9

11.5

36.5

SDDSC121W1

613.41

613.72

0.31

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

616

616.36

0.36

0.7

0.2

0.9

SDDSC121W1

616.36

616.77

0.41

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

616.77

617.08

0.31

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

618.58

618.9

0.32

3.9

0.2

4.3

SDDSC121W1

618.9

619

0.1

16.9

19.9

54.3

SDDSC121W1

619

619.15

0.15

1.4

15.0

29.6

SDDSC121W1

619.49

619.59

0.1

0.3

3.0

5.9

SDDSC121W1

622.6

622.85

0.25

110.0

5.1

119.6

SDDSC121W1

622.85

623.02

0.17

558.0

18.8

593.3

SDDSC121W1

623.02

623.35

0.33

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121W1

623.35

623.81

0.46

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

625.89

626.15

0.26

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121W1

628.1

628.2

0.1

0.1

2.3

4.5

SDDSC121W1

628.9

629.1

0.2

0.1

0.8

1.6

SDDSC121W1

629.34

629.45

0.11

0.1

0.8

1.5

SDDSC121W1

631

631.25

0.25

0.5

0.7

1.8

SDDSC121W1

631.25

631.55

0.3

0.6

1.2

2.9

SDDSC121W1

631.55

631.75

0.2

0.8

0.6

1.9

SDDSC121W1

631.75

632.27

0.52

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121W1

632.27

632.5

0.23

6.3

2.7

11.3

SDDSC121W1

632.5

633.01

0.51

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

633.01

633.11

0.1

0.5

0.7

1.8

SDDSC121W1

633.11

633.41

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC121W1

633.41

634

0.59

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC121W1

635.1

635.2

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121W1

636

636.63

0.63

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC121W1

636.63

637.54

0.91

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

637.54

637.64

0.1

0.0

0.8

1.4

SDDSC121W1

637.64

638

0.36

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

638

638.37

0.37

0.4

0.4

1.1

SDDSC121W1

638.37

638.7

0.33

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121W1

638.7

638.91

0.21

3.2

0.7

4.5

SDDSC121W1

639.9

640.45

0.55

0.4

0.6

1.6

SDDSC121W1

640.45

640.95

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

640.95

641.15

0.2

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC121W1

641.15

641.45

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC121W1

641.45

641.88

0.43

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

641.88

642.78

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

642.78

643.33

0.55

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC121W1

643.74

644

0.26

0.6

0.9

2.3

SDDSC121W1

644

644.3

0.3

0.5

1.0

2.4

SDDSC121W1

644.3

644.6

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC121W1

644.6

645.02

0.42

0.2

0.3

0.7

SDDSC121W1

645.02

646.1

1.08

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC121W1

646.1

646.3

0.2

0.5

0.9

2.2

SDDSC121W1

646.3

647.02

0.72

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

647.02

647.47

0.45

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC121W1

648.95

649.27

0.32

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

652

652.27

0.27

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

653.38

654.29

0.91

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121W1

654.29

654.42

0.13

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121W1

655.24

655.42

0.18

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC121W1

660.91

661.1

0.19

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

661.1

661.35

0.25

0.4

0.9

2.0

SDDSC121W1

661.35

661.69

0.34

0.9

0.6

2.0

SDDSC121W1

661.69

662

0.31

78.3

3.3

84.5

SDDSC121W1

662

662.31

0.31

404.0

3.3

410.2

SDDSC121W1

662.31

662.64

0.33

91.3

1.4

93.8

SDDSC121W1

662.64

663.28

0.64

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC121W1

663.28

663.42

0.14

0.2

0.2

0.7

SDDSC121W1

663.42

663.59

0.17

0.5

5.0

9.9

SDDSC121W1

663.59

664.21

0.62

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC121W1

664.21

664.46

0.25

0.2

0.6

1.3

SDDSC121W1

664.46

664.87

0.41

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121W1

664.87

665.32

0.45

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC121W1

665.32

665.75

0.43

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

665.75

666

0.25

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

666

666.38

0.38

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

666.38

666.92

0.54

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121W1

666.92

667.35

0.43

1.9

2.7

6.9

SDDSC121W1

667.35

667.73

0.38

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC121W1

670.18

670.54

0.36

0.1

0.2

0.5

SDDSC121W1

699.73

700.65

0.92

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

700.65

701.15

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

708.26

708.53

0.27

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC121W1

708.53

708.72

0.19

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

712.46

712.89

0.43

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

713.2

714.5

1.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

714.5

714.88

0.38

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

715.18

715.93

0.75

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

725.65

725.82

0.17

4.4

0.0

4.5

SDDSC121W1

731.21

731.7

0.49

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

732.9

733.34

0.44

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121W1

733.34

733.54

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

738.65

739.27

0.62

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

748.02

748.27

0.25

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121W1

748.27

748.5

0.23

0.7

0.3

1.2

SDDSC121W1

748.5

748.65

0.15

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

748.65

749.09

0.44

0.5

0.8

1.9

SDDSC121W1

749.09

749.4

0.31

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC121W1

749.4

749.6

0.2

3.4

0.2

3.8

SDDSC121W1

749.6

749.95

0.35

3.5

0.7

4.8

SDDSC121W1

749.95

750.55

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC121W1

752.7

753

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC121W1

753

754.02

1.02

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

756.27

756.76

0.49

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

758

758.15

0.15

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

766.44

766.62

0.18

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

766.62

767.22

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

776.3

776.6

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

780.22

780.6

0.38

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

780.6

780.92

0.32

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

783.11

783.89

0.78

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

790.47

791.25

0.78

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

797.5

798

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

798.91

799.48

0.57

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121W1

799.48

799.58

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

799.89

800.43

0.54

0.5

0.4

1.1

SDDSC121W1

800.43

801.07

0.64

0.6

0.4

1.3

SDDSC121W1

801.37

801.92

0.55

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC121W1

801.92

802.15

0.23

0.3

1.2

2.7

SDDSC121W1

802.94

803.4

0.46

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

812.4

812.92

0.52

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC121W1

813.98

814.22

0.24

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

814.22

814.63

0.41

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

814.63

815.05

0.42

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

815.05

815.42

0.37

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

815.42

815.92

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

815.92

816.05

0.13

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC121W1

816.05

816.52

0.47

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

816.52

817.19

0.67

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

818.91

819.39

0.48

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

819.39

819.65

0.26

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

819.65

819.99

0.34

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

819.99

820.49

0.5

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC121W1

820.49

820.65

0.16

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

820.65

821.31

0.66

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121W1

821.31

821.41

0.1

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC121W1

821.41

822.2

0.79

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC121W1

822.2

822.89

0.69

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

822.89

823.16

0.27

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC121W1

823.16

823.65

0.49

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC121W1

823.65

824.43

0.78

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

824.43

824.88

0.45

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

825.73

826.09

0.36

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

826.09

827.16

1.07

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC121W1

827.16

828.03

0.87

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

828.03

828.49

0.46

1.7

0.3

2.3

SDDSC121W1

828.49

828.85

0.36

1.2

0.3

1.8

SDDSC121W1

828.85

829.3

0.45

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

839

840

1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

846

846.75

0.75

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

846.87

847.51

0.64

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

849.12

850.3

1.18

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

850.3

850.48

0.18

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC121W1

850.48

850.95

0.47

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC121W1

850.95

851.44

0.49

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC121W1

851.44

851.78

0.34

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC121W1

851.78

852.09

0.31

1.9

0.3

2.4

SDDSC121W1

852.09

852.34

0.25

0.9

0.5

1.8

SDDSC121W1

852.34

852.68

0.34

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC121W1

852.68

853

0.32

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

853

853.33

0.33

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

871

871.51

0.51

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC121W1

871.51

872.44

0.93

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

872.44

872.78

0.34

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC121W1

872.78

873.18

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

887

887.93

0.93

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

887.93

888.26

0.33

1.1

0.4

1.8

SDDSC121W1

888.26

888.58

0.32

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

888.58

888.75

0.17

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

888.75

889.6

0.85

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

889.6

889.76

0.16

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC121W1

889.76

890.37

0.61

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

891.65

892.65

1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

892.65

892.88

0.23

2.0

0.0

2.0

SDDSC121W1

892.88

893.09

0.21

3.4

0.0

3.4

SDDSC121W1

893.09

893.25

0.16

38.7

0.1

38.8

SDDSC121W1

893.25

893.69

0.44

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

893.69

893.98

0.29

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC121W1

895

895.52

0.52

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

905

906

1

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC121W1

906

906.42

0.42

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC121W1

906.42

907.19

0.77

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC121W1

907.19

907.9

0.71

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC121W1

910.61

910.82

0.21

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC121W1

913

913.38

0.38

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC121W1

913.38

914

0.62

3.9

0.0

3.9

SDDSC121W1

914

914.15

0.15

1.1

0.0

1.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.