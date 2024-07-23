Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Extends Mineralization 450 m Down Dip at Golden Dyke Drills 3.4 m @ 53.7 g/t Au and 0.4 m @ 291.3 g/t Au at Rising Sun Fifth Rig Added to Project

Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from four diamond drill holes: SDDSC114W1, SDDSC120, SDDSC121 and SDDSC121W1, from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figure 6).

Highlights:

SDDSC121W1 drilled west to east at Rising Sun to extend the strike length of the NW-SE oriented veins sets ("rungs"). It intersected six high-grade vein sets and one previously unmodelled vein set. It included eight assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 558.0 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb). Selected highlights include: 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 618.6 m, including: 0.7 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 618.9 m 0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m (new vein set defined) 3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 661.1 m, including: 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (94.7 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 661.7 m

Drillhole SDDSC120 drilled east to west across Rising Sun and beneath Golden Dyke, intersected five mineralised domains and discovered a new mineralised vein set 450 m vertically down dip below previous drilling at Golden Dyke, within a parallel mineralised zone (a new "golden ladder") in the footwall. Although of moderate grade, this very large step out is considered extremely encouraging as it shows, for the first time the mineral system continuing 450 m below the main historic mines on the project. Selected highlights include: 2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 600.4 m, including: 0.9 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 602.1 m 0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 937.0 m (parallel zone in footwall)

The fifth drill rig has arrived at site and is drilling at the Christina prospect located 500 m west of Golden Dyke. Eight drill holes on the project are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes in progress.

Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.3%), valuing its stake at A$211.5 million (C$193.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on July 19, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "Once again Sunday Creek delivers continued success on multiple fronts.

"Intersecting mineralisation 450 m down dip below Golden Dyke in a parallel structure speaks to the multiple opportunities to extend the volume of mineralisation down dip. Although moderate grade, this very large step shows, for the first time, the mineral system continuing 450 m below the main historic mines on the project. It also leads to further opportunities to multiple "golden ladder" host structures. Further drilling is of course required to demonstrate how the system will develop in these areas, which SXG are already undertaking. Given the success of the system getting better at depth in the adjacent Rising Sun and Apollo areas, we have high expectations.

"It is also encouraging to witness the success of the SDDSC121/121W1 drill pair confidently intersect high-grade mineralisation where predicted. This demonstrates the robustness of our geological model and the ability to increase ounces by targeting high-grade strike extensions of multiple vein sets. Additionally, the ability of the SXG team to monitor drill holes in real time and to make deviations to ensure holes are drilled to plan is also extremely positive.

"Now we have five rigs drilling at site, we look forward to more than doubling the metres drilled at Sunday Creek via the 60 km of drilling planned over the next year."

Drill Hole Discussion

Four drill holes (SDDSC114W1, 120, 121 and 121W1) are reported from the Rising Sun and Golden Dyke prospects (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

SDDSC120 was designed to drill within and parallel to the dyke/breccia host, at a high angle to mineralized vein sets, across Rising Sun and further west to test mineralization deep below Golden Dyke. This hole intersected five known mineralized domains within Rising Sun and one previously undrilled mineralized zone (0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq from 937.0 m) 450 m below previous drilling (SDDSC062) and 560 m below historic Golden Dyke workings. The footwall discovery was fortuitously tested earlier than planned as the hole exited the main dyke/breccia host sooner than expected.

Highlights from SDDSC120 include:

3.3 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 594.7 m, including: 0.5 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 597.5 m 0.4 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 600.4 m

2.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 600.4 m, including: 0.9 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (9.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 602.1 m

0.6 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 621.3 m

10.3 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 639.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 7.6 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 642.4 m

0.5 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 937.0 m

SDDSC121 was designed to test the footwall position of two mineralized domains and deviated against plan resulting in the need to deflect the hole with daughter hole SDDSC121W1. The daughter wedge commenced at 550 m downhole and successfully intercepted and added strike continuity to seven high-grade vein sets including one previously undefined mineralized domain between RS40 and RS50 (0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m) by an average of 15 metres. SDDSC121W1 extended the RS50 high-grade core shape down plunge by 30m with 3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) including 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (estimated true width ("ETW") of 0.8 m) from 661.1 m (Figure 3 and Figure 4). The hole was drilled 68 m and 105 m down plunge respectively from SDDSC050 (7.0 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq) and SDDSC107 (15.0 m @ 16.3 g/t Au Eq). SDDSC121W1 also contributed two further +100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts (at 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq cutoff) bringing the cumulative total of +100 g/t AuEq x m intercepts to 43 at Sunday Creek.

Highlights from SDDSC121W1 include:

1.0 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 600.2 m, including: 0.4 m @ 5.7 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 600.4 m

0.2 m @ 36.5 g/t AuEq (14.9 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 613.2 m

1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.6% Sb) from 618.6 m, including: 0.7 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 618.9 m

0.4 m @ 311.3 g/t AuEq (291.3 g/t Au, 10.6% Sb) from 622.6 m

4.6 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 628.5 m 0.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 632.3 m

2.9 m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 637.5 m

2.6 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 643.7 m

3.4 m @ 56.0 g/t AuEq (53.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 661.1 m, including: 1.9 m @ 98.2 g/t AuEq (94.7 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 661.7 m

0.4 m @ 6.9 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 666.9 m

1.7 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 748.3 m

2.3 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 799.9 m

2.8 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 826.1 m

2.4 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 850.3 m

1.3 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 892.7 m, including: 0.2 m @ 38.8 g/t AuEq (38.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 893.1 m

0.8 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.4

SDDSC114W1 was drilled to test the hanging wall location of several Rising Sun vein sets, however the hole deviated north away from the mineralized zone and only intercepted periphery/background mineralization of two vein sets (Figure 3).

Pending Results and Update

Eight holes (SDDSC122, 122W1, 123-127, 050W1) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC128-131, 050W2) in progress (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 hectares that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralised vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 350 m depth extent from surface to 550 m below surface, are 10 m to 20 m wide, and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 126 drill holes for 55,027 have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 10 holes for 439 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of forty-three (43) >100 g/t AuEq * m and forty-nine (49) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq * m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

SXG's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 50 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralised system.

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralisation is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery. On June 10, 2024, Mawson announced the entering into a non-binding term sheet with SXG, contemplating the acquisition of SXG by Mawson through an Australian scheme of arrangement transaction.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. Down dip extension 450 m below Golden Dyke is in a parallel host structure. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Showing long section across C-D in the plane of the RS-50 (striking 136 degrees) vein set drilled by SDDSC114W1 (peripheral hit), 120 (peripheral hit) and 121W1 (hit into high grade domain) showing continuity of mineralization over a 565 m down dip distance. High grade domains shown in darker blue. Inset E-F shown in Figure 4. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 4: Showing inset referenced in Figure 3. Long section in the plane of the RS-50 High-Grade vein set core.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A 923.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 682.6 Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 1101 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 1246 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5 SDDSC119 854.1 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC120 1022.5 Rising Sun 331110 5867976 319.5 266.5 -55 SDDSC121 588.7 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63 SDDSC122 889.89 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 267.7 74 -62 SDDSC114W1 625.1 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC119W1 643 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC123 124.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 276 -52 SDDSC124 969.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 274 -52.2 SDDSC121W1 953.4 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63.8 SDDSC125 551.7 Golden Dyke 330462 5867920 285.6 212 -68 SDDSC126 941.4 Rising Sun 330815 5867599 295.7 321.6 -54 SDDSC122W1 1007.8 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 276.5 72 -61.4 SDDSC050W1 797.1 Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC127 483.2 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.9 271.3 -43.3 SDDSC128 In progress plan 840 m Apollo 331465 5867867 333.1 272.6 -43.3 SDDSC129 In progress plan 1050 m Rising Sun 330388 5867860 276.5 77.3 -57.3 SDDSC130 In progress plan 680 m Golden Dyke 330777 5867891 295.9 255 -42 SDDSC050W2 In progress plan 798 m Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC131 In progress plan 240 m Christina 330081 5867609 273.1 284 -47

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC120 and 121W1 (no intersections above cutoff for SDDSC114W1 and SDDSC121) using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC120 594.68 597.98 3.3 1.3 0.3 1.9 including 597.52 597.98 0.46 3.6 0.8 5.2 including 600.35 600.71 0.36 7.4 0.9 9.0 SDDSC120 600.35 603.06 2.71 4.5 0.8 6.1 including 602.13 603.06 0.93 9.6 1.7 12.9 SDDSC120 621.25 621.9 0.65 2.0 1.3 4.5 SDDSC120 639 649.3 10.3 0.7 0.4 1.5 SDDSC120 667.3 669.62 2.32 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC121W1 600.17 601.21 1.04 1.3 1.4 4.0 including 600.38 600.82 0.44 1.9 2.0 5.7 SDDSC121W1 613.21 613.41 0.2 14.9 11.5 36.5 SDDSC121W1 618.58 619.59 1.01 3.1 4.6 11.7 including 618.9 619.59 0.69 2.8 6.6 15.2 SDDSC121W1 622.6 623.02 0.42 291.3 10.6 311.3 SDDSC121W1 628.5 633.11 4.61 0.5 0.4 1.1 including 632.27 632.5 0.23 6.3 2.7 11.3 SDDSC121W1 637.54 640.45 2.91 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC121W1 643.74 646.3 2.56 0.3 0.4 1.0 SDDSC121W1 661.1 664.46 3.36 53.7 1.2 56.0 including 661.69 663.59 1.9 94.7 1.9 98.2 SDDSC121W1 666.92 667.35 0.43 1.9 2.7 6.9 SDDSC121W1 748.27 749.95 1.68 1.4 0.4 2.2 SDDSC121W1 799.89 802.15 2.26 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC121W1 826.09 828.85 2.76 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC121W1 850.3 852.68 2.38 0.8 0.2 1.3 SDDSC121W1 892.65 893.98 1.33 6.0 0.0 6.0 including 893.09 893.25 0.16 38.7 0.1 38.8 SDDSC121W1 913.38 914.15 0.77 3.4 0.0 3.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC114W1, SDDSC120, SDDSC121 and SDDSC121W1 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC114W1 460.87 461.2 0.33 0.1 0.2 0.5 SDDSC114W1 478.1 479.4 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC114W1 479.4 479.7 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC114W1 493.4 493.92 0.52 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC114W1 493.92 494.03 0.11 0.5 3.1 6.2 SDDSC114W1 494.03 494.34 0.31 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC114W1 539 540 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC114W1 568.71 568.92 0.21 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC114W1 572 572.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC114W1 572.9 573.14 0.24 2.8 0.7 4.0 SDDSC114W1 573.14 573.3 0.16 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC114W1 573.3 574 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC114W1 574 574.49 0.49 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC114W1 577.42 577.85 0.43 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC114W1 580.85 581.07 0.22 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC114W1 581.07 581.92 0.85 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC114W1 581.92 582.11 0.19 2.7 0.0 2.7 SDDSC114W1 582.11 582.9 0.79 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC114W1 582.9 583.17 0.27 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC114W1 599.5 600.73 1.23 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 103.12 103.52 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 527.6 528.6 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 552.05 552.5 0.45 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 552.5 553 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 553.93 554.2 0.27 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 562.55 562.85 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 562.85 563 0.15 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 563.65 563.82 0.17 0.6 0.7 1.9 SDDSC120 566.25 566.75 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 568.51 569.2 0.69 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 571.62 571.76 0.14 1.6 2.0 5.3 SDDSC120 572.27 572.97 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 573.88 574.94 1.06 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 574.94 575.53 0.59 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120 575.53 576.2 0.67 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120 576.2 577.09 0.89 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120 577.09 577.36 0.27 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120 577.36 578.03 0.67 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 579.45 579.9 0.45 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 579.9 580.25 0.35 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 584.2 584.74 0.54 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC120 592.07 593.03 0.96 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 594.68 595.02 0.34 0.5 0.4 1.2 SDDSC120 595.02 595.32 0.3 2.5 1.3 5.0 SDDSC120 595.32 595.7 0.38 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC120 595.7 596.7 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 596.7 597 0.3 4.1 0.4 4.8 SDDSC120 597 597.52 0.52 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 597.52 597.98 0.46 3.6 0.8 5.2 SDDSC120 597.98 598.6 0.62 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120 599.25 600.35 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 600.35 600.71 0.36 7.4 0.9 9.0 SDDSC120 600.71 601 0.29 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC120 601 601.37 0.37 0.8 0.6 2.0 SDDSC120 601.37 601.74 0.37 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120 601.74 602.13 0.39 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120 602.13 602.43 0.3 6.7 4.8 15.7 SDDSC120 602.43 602.73 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC120 602.73 602.96 0.23 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC120 602.96 603.06 0.1 68.0 0.9 69.6 SDDSC120 605.51 606.1 0.59 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 609.57 609.87 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 611.8 612.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 612.2 612.68 0.48 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC120 621.25 621.65 0.4 0.5 1.7 3.7 SDDSC120 621.65 621.9 0.25 4.5 0.7 5.8 SDDSC120 621.9 622.7 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120 625.3 625.8 0.5 0.2 0.5 1.2 SDDSC120 626.26 627 0.74 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC120 627.6 627.95 0.35 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC120 634.65 635.34 0.69 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC120 636.75 637.25 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120 637.25 637.9 0.65 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 639 639.7 0.7 1.1 0.2 1.4 SDDSC120 640.5 640.85 0.35 0.3 0.4 1.1 SDDSC120 640.85 641.7 0.85 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC120 641.7 642 0.3 4.2 0.2 4.5 SDDSC120 642 642.4 0.4 0.5 0.3 1.0 SDDSC120 642.4 642.65 0.25 4.4 1.7 7.6 SDDSC120 642.65 643.06 0.41 0.2 0.3 0.8 SDDSC120 643.06 643.45 0.39 1.2 1.4 3.9 SDDSC120 643.45 643.8 0.35 0.5 1.8 3.9 SDDSC120 643.8 644.15 0.35 0.7 1.9 4.3 SDDSC120 644.15 644.45 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC120 644.45 644.7 0.25 0.6 1.1 2.7 SDDSC120 644.7 644.97 0.27 0.2 0.2 0.7 SDDSC120 644.97 645.59 0.62 1.7 1.0 3.5 SDDSC120 646.1 646.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 646.4 647 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120 647 647.3 0.3 3.0 0.3 3.6 SDDSC120 647.3 648.15 0.85 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120 649.05 649.3 0.25 0.6 0.5 1.5 SDDSC120 651.1 651.95 0.85 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 651.95 652.25 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.8 SDDSC120 652.25 652.6 0.35 1.2 0.2 1.5 SDDSC120 652.6 653.6 1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120 654.18 654.55 0.37 1.9 0.1 2.1 SDDSC120 654.55 655.2 0.65 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 656.9 657.45 0.55 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120 667.3 667.85 0.55 1.8 0.3 2.3 SDDSC120 668.6 669.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC120 669.2 669.62 0.42 0.9 0.3 1.4 SDDSC120 669.62 669.8 0.18 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120 693.1 694.1 1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC120 698.1 698.68 0.58 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC120 698.68 699.08 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC120 732.57 732.87 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 732.87 733.12 0.25 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 738 738.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120 738.5 738.84 0.34 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC120 738.84 739.11 0.27 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC120 739.11 740.14 1.03 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC120 740.14 740.3 0.16 2.0 1.4 4.6 SDDSC120 740.3 740.56 0.26 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC120 799.53 800.13 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 916.85 917.43 0.58 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 919.74 920.59 0.85 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 920.59 921.07 0.48 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 933.4 934.02 0.62 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 934.02 934.5 0.48 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 936.72 937.02 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 937.02 937.52 0.5 3.7 0.0 3.7 SDDSC120 937.52 938.06 0.54 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 938.06 938.26 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC120 939.83 940.37 0.54 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 959.8 960.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC120 960.1 960.4 0.3 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC120 960.4 960.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 270 270.8 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 271.4 272 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121 272 272.6 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC121 272.6 272.9 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121 272.9 273.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 273.2 274 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 274 274.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 274.4 275.13 0.73 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 275.81 276.3 0.49 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 276.96 277.58 0.62 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 277.58 278.1 0.52 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 278.1 279 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 279 279.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 279.9 280.06 0.16 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 281.15 281.41 0.26 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 281.41 281.84 0.43 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 281.84 282.12 0.28 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 282.12 282.47 0.35 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 282.96 283.15 0.19 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC121 284.32 284.63 0.31 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 287 288 1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 288.45 288.82 0.37 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 288.82 289.52 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 289.52 290 0.48 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 290 291 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 291 291.54 0.54 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 294.88 295.78 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 298.88 299.3 0.42 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 299.3 299.58 0.28 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC121 299.58 299.85 0.27 1.7 0.0 1.8 SDDSC121 299.85 300.17 0.32 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC121 300.17 300.55 0.38 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 302.9 303.71 0.81 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 306.97 307.5 0.53 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 307.5 308.46 0.96 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 310.7 310.88 0.18 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 310.88 311.12 0.24 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 311.12 311.6 0.48 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 311.6 312.29 0.69 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 312.29 313.18 0.89 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 313.51 313.76 0.25 0.7 1.3 3.1 SDDSC121 314.04 314.27 0.23 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 314.27 314.9 0.63 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 314.9 315.63 0.73 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 315.63 316.5 0.87 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 316.5 317.37 0.87 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 317.37 317.78 0.41 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 317.78 318.52 0.74 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 318.52 319.11 0.59 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 319.11 319.31 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 319.31 319.6 0.29 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 319.6 319.94 0.34 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC121 319.94 320.22 0.28 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121 320.22 320.62 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 320.62 321 0.38 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC121 321 321.75 0.75 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 321.75 322.35 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 323.81 324.1 0.29 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 329 330 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 342.27 342.45 0.18 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 342.45 343.3 0.85 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 343.3 344.53 1.23 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 344.53 344.83 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 344.83 345.22 0.39 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 345.22 345.87 0.65 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 345.87 346.45 0.58 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 346.45 347.13 0.68 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121 347.13 347.57 0.44 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 352.45 352.8 0.35 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 369.75 370.05 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121 384.4 385 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 411.14 411.36 0.22 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 500.25 501.25 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 501.25 502 0.75 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 502 502.45 0.45 1.6 0.2 2.0 SDDSC121 502.45 503 0.55 2.0 0.1 2.2 SDDSC121 503 504 1 1.2 0.4 1.9 SDDSC121 504 505 1 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 505 506 1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 508.6 508.8 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 509.9 511 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 511 512 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 512 513 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 513 514 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 514 514.6 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 514.6 514.9 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121 514.9 515.35 0.45 0.9 0.4 1.6 SDDSC121 515.35 516 0.65 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 517.6 517.85 0.25 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121 518.8 519.7 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC121 519.7 520.7 1 0.7 0.5 1.6 SDDSC121 520.7 521.8 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 521.8 522.8 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 522.8 523.8 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 526 527 1 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121 530 531 1 0.9 0.1 1.1 SDDSC121 534.1 534.3 0.2 7.7 10.0 26.5 SDDSC121 539.9 540.7 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC121 540.7 541.7 1 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC121 546.15 546.93 0.78 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121 546.93 547.45 0.52 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 548.48 548.65 0.17 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 552.35 552.75 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC121 552.75 553.75 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 555.75 556.06 0.31 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 556.06 556.22 0.16 3.4 0.0 3.4 SDDSC121 556.22 556.65 0.43 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 556.65 557.09 0.44 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC121 559.66 559.96 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121 574.33 574.44 0.11 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121 577.37 578.17 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121 586.6 586.75 0.15 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC121W1 548.9 549.01 0.11 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 552.19 552.76 0.57 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 556.35 556.89 0.54 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 556.89 557.21 0.32 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 557.21 557.31 0.1 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC121W1 557.31 557.67 0.36 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 568 568.25 0.25 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 575.05 575.17 0.12 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 578.62 578.78 0.16 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 578.78 579.03 0.25 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 587.36 587.46 0.1 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC121W1 597.9 598.3 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121W1 598.3 599.58 1.28 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 599.58 600.17 0.59 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 600.17 600.38 0.21 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC121W1 600.38 600.82 0.44 1.9 2.0 5.7 SDDSC121W1 600.82 601.21 0.39 0.6 1.4 3.3 SDDSC121W1 601.21 601.57 0.36 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 602.5 602.92 0.42 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC121W1 604.5 605.01 0.51 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 605.54 605.85 0.31 0.3 1.9 3.8 SDDSC121W1 605.85 606.25 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 608.33 608.63 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC121W1 608.96 609.23 0.27 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC121W1 609.23 609.51 0.28 0.1 0.4 0.9 SDDSC121W1 610.67 611.57 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 611.57 612.15 0.58 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 613.21 613.41 0.2 14.9 11.5 36.5 SDDSC121W1 613.41 613.72 0.31 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 616 616.36 0.36 0.7 0.2 0.9 SDDSC121W1 616.36 616.77 0.41 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 616.77 617.08 0.31 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 618.58 618.9 0.32 3.9 0.2 4.3 SDDSC121W1 618.9 619 0.1 16.9 19.9 54.3 SDDSC121W1 619 619.15 0.15 1.4 15.0 29.6 SDDSC121W1 619.49 619.59 0.1 0.3 3.0 5.9 SDDSC121W1 622.6 622.85 0.25 110.0 5.1 119.6 SDDSC121W1 622.85 623.02 0.17 558.0 18.8 593.3 SDDSC121W1 623.02 623.35 0.33 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121W1 623.35 623.81 0.46 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 625.89 626.15 0.26 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121W1 628.1 628.2 0.1 0.1 2.3 4.5 SDDSC121W1 628.9 629.1 0.2 0.1 0.8 1.6 SDDSC121W1 629.34 629.45 0.11 0.1 0.8 1.5 SDDSC121W1 631 631.25 0.25 0.5 0.7 1.8 SDDSC121W1 631.25 631.55 0.3 0.6 1.2 2.9 SDDSC121W1 631.55 631.75 0.2 0.8 0.6 1.9 SDDSC121W1 631.75 632.27 0.52 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121W1 632.27 632.5 0.23 6.3 2.7 11.3 SDDSC121W1 632.5 633.01 0.51 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 633.01 633.11 0.1 0.5 0.7 1.8 SDDSC121W1 633.11 633.41 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC121W1 633.41 634 0.59 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC121W1 635.1 635.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121W1 636 636.63 0.63 0.3 0.4 1.0 SDDSC121W1 636.63 637.54 0.91 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 637.54 637.64 0.1 0.0 0.8 1.4 SDDSC121W1 637.64 638 0.36 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 638 638.37 0.37 0.4 0.4 1.1 SDDSC121W1 638.37 638.7 0.33 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121W1 638.7 638.91 0.21 3.2 0.7 4.5 SDDSC121W1 639.9 640.45 0.55 0.4 0.6 1.6 SDDSC121W1 640.45 640.95 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 640.95 641.15 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC121W1 641.15 641.45 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC121W1 641.45 641.88 0.43 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 641.88 642.78 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 642.78 643.33 0.55 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC121W1 643.74 644 0.26 0.6 0.9 2.3 SDDSC121W1 644 644.3 0.3 0.5 1.0 2.4 SDDSC121W1 644.3 644.6 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC121W1 644.6 645.02 0.42 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC121W1 645.02 646.1 1.08 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC121W1 646.1 646.3 0.2 0.5 0.9 2.2 SDDSC121W1 646.3 647.02 0.72 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 647.02 647.47 0.45 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC121W1 648.95 649.27 0.32 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 652 652.27 0.27 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 653.38 654.29 0.91 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121W1 654.29 654.42 0.13 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121W1 655.24 655.42 0.18 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC121W1 660.91 661.1 0.19 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 661.1 661.35 0.25 0.4 0.9 2.0 SDDSC121W1 661.35 661.69 0.34 0.9 0.6 2.0 SDDSC121W1 661.69 662 0.31 78.3 3.3 84.5 SDDSC121W1 662 662.31 0.31 404.0 3.3 410.2 SDDSC121W1 662.31 662.64 0.33 91.3 1.4 93.8 SDDSC121W1 662.64 663.28 0.64 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC121W1 663.28 663.42 0.14 0.2 0.2 0.7 SDDSC121W1 663.42 663.59 0.17 0.5 5.0 9.9 SDDSC121W1 663.59 664.21 0.62 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC121W1 664.21 664.46 0.25 0.2 0.6 1.3 SDDSC121W1 664.46 664.87 0.41 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121W1 664.87 665.32 0.45 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC121W1 665.32 665.75 0.43 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 665.75 666 0.25 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 666 666.38 0.38 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 666.38 666.92 0.54 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121W1 666.92 667.35 0.43 1.9 2.7 6.9 SDDSC121W1 667.35 667.73 0.38 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC121W1 670.18 670.54 0.36 0.1 0.2 0.5 SDDSC121W1 699.73 700.65 0.92 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 700.65 701.15 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 708.26 708.53 0.27 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC121W1 708.53 708.72 0.19 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 712.46 712.89 0.43 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 713.2 714.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 714.5 714.88 0.38 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 715.18 715.93 0.75 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 725.65 725.82 0.17 4.4 0.0 4.5 SDDSC121W1 731.21 731.7 0.49 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 732.9 733.34 0.44 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121W1 733.34 733.54 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 738.65 739.27 0.62 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 748.02 748.27 0.25 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121W1 748.27 748.5 0.23 0.7 0.3 1.2 SDDSC121W1 748.5 748.65 0.15 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 748.65 749.09 0.44 0.5 0.8 1.9 SDDSC121W1 749.09 749.4 0.31 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC121W1 749.4 749.6 0.2 3.4 0.2 3.8 SDDSC121W1 749.6 749.95 0.35 3.5 0.7 4.8 SDDSC121W1 749.95 750.55 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC121W1 752.7 753 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC121W1 753 754.02 1.02 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 756.27 756.76 0.49 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 758 758.15 0.15 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 766.44 766.62 0.18 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 766.62 767.22 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 776.3 776.6 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 780.22 780.6 0.38 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 780.6 780.92 0.32 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 783.11 783.89 0.78 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 790.47 791.25 0.78 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 797.5 798 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 798.91 799.48 0.57 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121W1 799.48 799.58 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 799.89 800.43 0.54 0.5 0.4 1.1 SDDSC121W1 800.43 801.07 0.64 0.6 0.4 1.3 SDDSC121W1 801.37 801.92 0.55 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC121W1 801.92 802.15 0.23 0.3 1.2 2.7 SDDSC121W1 802.94 803.4 0.46 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 812.4 812.92 0.52 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC121W1 813.98 814.22 0.24 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 814.22 814.63 0.41 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 814.63 815.05 0.42 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 815.05 815.42 0.37 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 815.42 815.92 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 815.92 816.05 0.13 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC121W1 816.05 816.52 0.47 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 816.52 817.19 0.67 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 818.91 819.39 0.48 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 819.39 819.65 0.26 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 819.65 819.99 0.34 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 819.99 820.49 0.5 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC121W1 820.49 820.65 0.16 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 820.65 821.31 0.66 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121W1 821.31 821.41 0.1 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC121W1 821.41 822.2 0.79 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC121W1 822.2 822.89 0.69 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 822.89 823.16 0.27 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC121W1 823.16 823.65 0.49 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC121W1 823.65 824.43 0.78 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 824.43 824.88 0.45 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 825.73 826.09 0.36 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 826.09 827.16 1.07 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC121W1 827.16 828.03 0.87 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 828.03 828.49 0.46 1.7 0.3 2.3 SDDSC121W1 828.49 828.85 0.36 1.2 0.3 1.8 SDDSC121W1 828.85 829.3 0.45 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 839 840 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 846 846.75 0.75 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 846.87 847.51 0.64 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 849.12 850.3 1.18 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 850.3 850.48 0.18 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC121W1 850.48 850.95 0.47 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC121W1 850.95 851.44 0.49 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC121W1 851.44 851.78 0.34 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC121W1 851.78 852.09 0.31 1.9 0.3 2.4 SDDSC121W1 852.09 852.34 0.25 0.9 0.5 1.8 SDDSC121W1 852.34 852.68 0.34 0.7 0.3 1.3 SDDSC121W1 852.68 853 0.32 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 853 853.33 0.33 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 871 871.51 0.51 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC121W1 871.51 872.44 0.93 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 872.44 872.78 0.34 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC121W1 872.78 873.18 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 887 887.93 0.93 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 887.93 888.26 0.33 1.1 0.4 1.8 SDDSC121W1 888.26 888.58 0.32 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 888.58 888.75 0.17 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 888.75 889.6 0.85 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 889.6 889.76 0.16 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC121W1 889.76 890.37 0.61 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 891.65 892.65 1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 892.65 892.88 0.23 2.0 0.0 2.0 SDDSC121W1 892.88 893.09 0.21 3.4 0.0 3.4 SDDSC121W1 893.09 893.25 0.16 38.7 0.1 38.8 SDDSC121W1 893.25 893.69 0.44 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 893.69 893.98 0.29 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC121W1 895 895.52 0.52 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 905 906 1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC121W1 906 906.42 0.42 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC121W1 906.42 907.19 0.77 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC121W1 907.19 907.9 0.71 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC121W1 910.61 910.82 0.21 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC121W1 913 913.38 0.38 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC121W1 913.38 914 0.62 3.9 0.0 3.9 SDDSC121W1 914 914.15 0.15 1.1 0.0 1.1

