St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: EVSX Processes a First Batch of Batteries at its Ontario Processing Facility

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide an operational update for the battery processing plant operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary, EVSX Corp, located in Thorold, Ontario.

Following the receipt of two shipments of batteries last week, the facility processed a small volume of alkaline batteries yesterday and produced its first batch of black mass. Management is confident that the equipment and process will meet, if not exceed, expectations.

"(…) The final stage of operational commissioning is underway for our alkaline line. Adjustments with respect to feed rate, sequence, etc., are underway (…) We are learning from experience and improving the process while working with our partners. The objectives remain the same- to improve the standards for total recovery. It is the first step to transitioning to our more sophisticated multi-chemistry lines (…) eventually linking end of life batteries to mineral resources and metallurgical technologies (…) step by step, with the help of our partners we will strive to be best in class (…) we will continue to aim to complement the other industry players (...)" commented Enrico Di Cesare, CEO of EVSX Corp.

About EVSX's Thorold Batteries Processing Plant

Located at the Bioveld Complex in Niagara, this innovative new facility boasts a processing capacity of 4,200 tons of alkaline batteries per year, achieving an 87.7% ratio of battery components effectively recycled (RER or recycling efficiency rate), the highest efficiency rate for single-use battery recycling in Canada. The plant will also work with St-Georges Metallurgy (SXM) to transform black mass (a concentrated powder created from the recovery of several battery materials) and develop agricultural fertilizer products.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs and other strategic and critical minerals on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore, for Niobium and Rare Earth Minerals on the Notre-Dame Project in the Lac St-Jean region and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' common shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and as SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. www.otcmarkets.com

