

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.62 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $12.36 billion from $11.97 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.41 Bln. vs. $2.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.36 Bln vs. $11.97 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX