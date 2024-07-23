

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Presidential elections in the U.S., the corporate earnings season as well as the much-anticipated monetary easing by the Fed remained the dominant themes swaying market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Key U.S. data including the GDP update due on Thursday and the PCE-based inflation readings due on Friday kept market sentiment in check.



Wall Street Futures edged up. European benchmarks are trading with strong gains. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note as economic gloom in China and fears of a potential hawkish stance by the Bank of Japan rattled investor sentiment.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices edged down. Gold rallied amidst rate cut expectations. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,454.50, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,566.40, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 18,600.85, up 1.00% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,219.68, up 0.25% France's CAC 40 at 7,647.92, up 0.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,940.35, up 0.88% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,628.00, up 0.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,971.10, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,915.37, down 1.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,469.36, down 0.94%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0859, down 0.28% GBP/USD at 1.2893, down 0.30% USD/JPY at 156.10, down 0.58% AUD/USD at 0.6623, down 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.3767, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 104.41, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.231%, down 0.68% Germany at 2.4545%, down 1.15% France at 3.116%, down 0.51% U.K. at 4.1750%, up 0.26% Japan at 1.064%, up 0.28%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $82.33, down 0.08%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $78.33, down 0.09%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,409.20, up 0.61%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,895.86, down 0.71% Ethereum at $3,524.60, up 0.98% BNB at $587.02, down 1.44% Solana at $178.10, down 0.58% XRP at $0.6067, up 0.84%.



