

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $889.9 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $793.7 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $6.27 billion from $6.24 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.40



