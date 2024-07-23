

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $552 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $377 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $600 million or $3.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $1.82 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $552 Mln. vs. $377 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.02 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



