

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $6.85 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $6.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $18.12 billion from $16.69 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.10 - $26.60 Full year revenue guidance: $70500 - $71500 Mln



