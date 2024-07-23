NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Key second quarter metrics (all percentage changes compare 2Q 2024 to 2Q 2023 unless otherwise noted):

Revenues totaled $17.492 billion

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. totaled $1.461 billion, or $5.53 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.550 billion

Cash flows from operating activities totaled $1.971 billion

Same facility admissions increased 5.8 percent while same facility equivalent admissions increased 5.2 percent

"The company's results for the second quarter were positive and reflected strong demand for our services. Our teams continued to execute our strategic plan effectively and produce positive outcomes for our patients. I want to thank our HCA colleagues for their outstanding work and their continued pursuits to innovate and deliver on our mission," said Sam Hazen, Chief Executive Officer of HCA Healthcare.

Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $17.492 billion, compared to $15.861 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. totaled $1.461 billion, or $5.53 per diluted share, compared to $1.193 billion, or $4.29 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Results for the second quarter of 2024 include gains on sales of facilities of $12 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

For the second quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.550 billion, compared to $3.056 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table providing supplemental information on Adjusted EBITDA and reconciling net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release.

Same facility admissions increased 5.8 percent while same facility equivalent admissions increased 5.2 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior year period. Same facility emergency room visits increased 5.5 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the prior year period. Same facility inpatient surgeries increased 2.6 percent, and same facility outpatient surgeries declined 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 4.4 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $34.831 billion, compared to $31.452 billion in the same period of 2023. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. was $3.052 billion, or $11.47 per diluted share, compared to $2.556 billion, or $9.14 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2023. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 include gains on sales of facilities of $213 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included losses on sales of facilities of $14 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows from Operations

As of June 30, 2024, HCA Healthcare, Inc.'s balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $831 million, total debt of $40.880 billion, and total assets of $57.379 billion. During the second quarter of 2024, capital expenditures totaled $1.281 billion, excluding acquisitions. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $1.971 billion, compared to $2.475 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 4.217 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $1.367 billion. The Company had $4.228 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $7.137 billion of availability under its credit facilities.

Dividend

HCA today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

The declaration and payment of any future dividend will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and contractual restrictions. Future dividends are expected to be funded by cash balances and future cash flows from operations.

2024 Revised Guidance

Today, the Company revised its 2024 estimated guidance ranges issued on January 30, 2024.

Previous 2024 Guidance Range

as of January 30, 2024 Revised 2024 Guidance Range

as of July 23, 2024 Revenues $67.750 to $70.250 billion $69.750 to $71.750 billion Net Income Attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $5.200 to $5.600 billion $5.675 to $5.975 billion Adjusted EBITDA $12.850 to $13.550 billion $13.750 to $14.250 billion EPS (diluted) $19.70 to $21.20 per diluted share $21.60 to $22.80 per diluted share

Capital expenditures for 2024, excluding acquisitions, are estimated to be in the range of $5.1 to $5.3 billion.

The Company's revised 2024 guidance contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the Company's current expectations regarding patient volumes and payor mix as well as general economic conditions, including inflation, and excludes the impact of items such as, but not limited to, gains or losses on sales of facilities, losses on retirement of debt, legal claims costs and impairment of long-lived assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table reconciling forecasted net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release.

The Company's guidance is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below in the Company's "Forward-Looking Statements."

Earnings Conference Call

HCA Healthcare will host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. All interested investors are invited to access a live audio broadcast of the call via webcast. The broadcast also will be available on a replay basis beginning this afternoon. The webcast can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations web page at https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About the Company

As of June 30, 2024, HCA operated 188 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024, as well as other statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "initiative" or "continue." These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond our control, which could significantly affect current plans and expectations and our future financial position and results of operations. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in or related to general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets, including inflation and economic and business conditions (and the impact thereof on the economy, financial markets and banking industry); changes in revenues due to declining patient volumes; changes in payer mix (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor, supply chain or other expenditures; workforce disruptions; supply shortages and disruptions (including as a result of geopolitical disruptions); and the impact of potential federal government shutdowns, (2) the impact of our significant indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, (3) the impact of current and future federal and state health reform initiatives and possible changes to other federal, state or local laws and regulations affecting the health care industry, including, but not limited to, proposals to expand coverage of federally-funded insurance programs as an alternative to private insurance or establish a single-payer system (such reforms often referred to as "Medicare for All"), (4) the effects related to the implementation of sequestration spending reductions required under the Budget Control Act of 2011, related legislation extending these reductions and those required under the Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 as a result of the federal budget deficit impact of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the potential for future deficit reduction legislation that may alter these spending reductions, which include cuts to Medicare payments, or create additional spending reductions, (5) increases in the amount and risk of collectability of uninsured accounts and deductibles and copayment amounts for insured accounts, (6) the ability to achieve operating and financial targets, attain expected levels of patient volumes and revenues, and control the costs of providing services, (7) possible changes in Medicare, Medicaid and other state programs, including Medicaid supplemental payment programs, Medicaid waiver programs or state directed payments, that may impact reimbursements to health care providers and insurers and the size of the uninsured or underinsured population, (8) personnel-related capacity constraints, increases in wages and the ability to attract, utilize and retain qualified management and other personnel, including affiliated physicians, nurses and medical and technical support personnel, (9) the highly competitive nature of the health care business, (10) changes in service mix, revenue mix and surgical volumes, including potential declines in the population covered under third-party payer agreements, the ability to enter into and renew third-party payer provider agreements on acceptable terms and the impact of consumer-driven health plans and physician utilization trends and practices, (11) the efforts of health insurers, health care providers, large employer groups and others to contain health care costs, (12) the outcome of our continuing efforts to monitor, maintain and comply with appropriate laws, regulations, policies and procedures, (13) the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities, (14) changes in accounting practices, (15) the emergence of and effects related to pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks of infectious diseases or other public health crises, including but not limited to developments related to COVID-19, (16) future divestitures which may result in charges and possible impairments of long-lived assets, (17) changes in business strategy or development plans, (18) delays in receiving payments for services provided, (19) the outcome of pending and any future tax audits, disputes and litigation associated with our tax positions, (20) the impact of known and unknown government investigations, litigation and other claims that may be made against us, (21) the impact of actual and potential cybersecurity incidents or security breaches involving us or our vendors and other third parties, including the data security incident disclosed in July 2023, (22) our ongoing ability to demonstrate meaningful use of certified electronic health record technology and the impact of interoperability requirements, (23) the impact of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods, physical risks from climate change or similar events beyond our control, (24) changes in U.S. federal, state, or foreign tax laws including interpretive guidance that may be issued by taxing authorities or other standard setting bodies, (25) the results of our efforts to use technology and resilience initiatives, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive efficiencies, better outcomes and an enhanced patient experience, (26) the impact of recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the actions of federal agencies, and (27) other risk factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond our ability to control or predict. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements contained herein, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements Second Quarter Unaudited (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Revenues $ 17,492 100.0 % $ 15,861 100.0 % Salaries and benefits 7,685 43.9 7,277 45.9 Supplies 2,634 15.1 2,478 15.6 Other operating expenses 3,623 20.7 3,043 19.2 Equity in losses of affiliates - - 7 - Depreciation and amortization 819 4.7 763 4.8 Interest expense 506 2.9 485 3.1 Gains on sales of facilities (12 ) (0.1 ) (1 ) - 15,255 87.2 14,052 88.6 Income before income taxes 2,237 12.8 1,809 11.4 Provision for income taxes 550 3.2 397 2.5 Net income 1,687 9.6 1,412 8.9 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 226 1.2 219 1.4 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 1,461 8.4 $ 1,193 7.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.53 $ 4.29 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 264.071 278.198 Comprehensive income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 1,461 $ 1,207

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Unaudited (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Revenues $ 34,831 100.0 % $ 31,452 100.0 % Salaries and benefits 15,392 44.2 14,361 45.7 Supplies 5,305 15.2 4,901 15.6 Other operating expenses 7,229 20.8 5,937 18.8 Equity in losses of affiliates 2 - 25 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 1,614 4.6 1,519 4.8 Interest expense 1,018 2.9 964 3.1 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (213 ) (0.6 ) 14 - 30,347 87.1 27,721 88.1 Income before income taxes 4,484 12.9 3,731 11.9 Provision for income taxes 995 2.9 776 2.5 Net income 3,489 10.0 2,955 9.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 437 1.2 399 1.3 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 3,052 8.8 $ 2,556 8.1 Diluted earnings per share $ 11.47 $ 9.14 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 266.044 279.573 Comprehensive income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 3,044 $ 2,590

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (Dollars in millions) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 831 $ 1,284 $ 935 Accounts receivable 10,239 10,044 9,958 Inventories 1,800 1,903 2,021 Other 2,303 2,051 2,013 15,173 15,282 14,927 Property and equipment, at cost 60,625 59,440 58,548 Accumulated depreciation (31,986 ) (31,344 ) (30,833 ) 28,639 28,096 27,715 Investments of insurance subsidiaries 483 471 477 Investments in and advances to affiliates 702 736 756 Goodwill and other intangible assets 9,963 9,967 9,945 Right-of-use operating lease assets 2,179 2,211 2,207 Other 240 199 184 $ 57,379 $ 56,962 $ 56,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,029 $ 4,735 $ 4,233 Accrued salaries 1,993 1,759 2,127 Other accrued expenses 3,705 3,619 3,871 Long-term debt due within one year 4,574 3,028 2,424 14,301 13,141 12,655 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs and discounts of $371, $381 and $333 36,306 37,163 37,169 Professional liability risks 1,573 1,571 1,557 Right-of-use operating lease obligations 1,894 1,912 1,903 Income taxes and other liabilities 1,966 1,905 1,867 Stockholders' equity: Stockholders' deficit attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. (1,600 ) (1,615 ) (1,774 ) Noncontrolling interests 2,939 2,885 2,834 1,339 1,270 1,060 $ 57,379 $ 56,962 $ 56,211

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Unaudited (Dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,489 $ 2,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Increase (decrease) in cash from operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (285 ) 306 Inventories and other assets (68 ) (301 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (459 ) (505 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,614 1,519 Income taxes (4 ) 3 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (213 ) 14 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 17 17 Share-based compensation 199 133 Other 150 137 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,440 4,278 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,399 ) (2,438 ) Acquisition of hospitals and health care entities (131 ) (124 ) Sales of hospitals and health care entities 311 172 Change in investments (14 ) (16 ) Other (2 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,235 ) (2,408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuances of long-term debt 4,483 3,218 Net change in revolving credit facilities (1,030 ) (1,840 ) Repayment of long-term debt (2,269 ) (608 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (338 ) (342 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (40 ) (30 ) Payment of dividends (356 ) (339 ) Repurchase of common stock (2,547 ) (1,761 ) Other (212 ) (221 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,309 ) (1,923 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - 7 Change in cash and cash equivalents (104 ) (46 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 935 908 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 831 $ 862 Interest payments $ 943 $ 925 Income tax payments, net $ 999 $ 773

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Operating Statistics For the Six Months Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operations: Number of Hospitals 188 182 188 182 Number of Freestanding Outpatient Surgery Centers*. 123 126 123 126 Licensed Beds at End of Period 49,844 49,063 49,844 49,063 Weighted Average Beds in Service 42,624 41,802 42,594 41,743 Reported: Admissions 554,456 522,996 1,115,325 1,048,231 % Change 6.0 % 6.4 % Equivalent Admissions 994,835 938,834 1,976,356 1,855,369 % Change 6.0 % 6.5 % Revenue per Equivalent Admission $ 17,583 $ 16,894 $ 17,624 $ 16,952 % Change 4.1 % 4.0 % Inpatient Revenue per Admission $ 18,814 $ 17,689 $ 18,869 $ 17,759 % Change 6.4 % 6.3 % Patient Days 2,662,550 2,558,563 5,444,146 5,196,466 % Change 4.1 % 4.8 % Equivalent Patient Days 4,779,234 4,594,604 9,647,027 9,197,745 % Change 4.0 % 4.9 % Inpatient Surgery Cases 135,860 132,447 269,258 262,907 % Change 2.6 % 2.4 % Outpatient Surgery Cases 258,967 263,601 511,802 519,572 % Change -1.8 % -1.5 % Emergency Room Visits 2,414,960 2,294,205 4,843,874 4,546,874 % Change 5.3 % 6.5 % Outpatient Revenues as a Percentage of Patient Revenues 38.2 % 39.8 % 37.6 % 38.7 % Average Length of Stay (days) 4.802 4.892 4.881 4.957 Occupancy** 71.9 % 71.1 % 73.6 % 72.6 % Same Facility: Admissions 550,610 520,520 1,106,303 1,043,978 % Change 5.8 % 6.0 % Equivalent Admissions 975,130 926,526 1,936,030 1,839,489 % Change 5.2 % 5.2 % Revenue per Equivalent Admission $ 17,503 $ 16,766 $ 17,534 $ 16,876 % Change 4.4 % 3.9 % Inpatient Revenue per Admission $ 18,845 $ 17,718 $ 18,904 $ 17,755 % Change 6.4 % 6.5 % Inpatient Surgery Cases 135,129 131,656 267,294 261,584 % Change 2.6 % 2.2 % Outpatient Surgery Cases 254,371 259,733 502,037 512,575 % Change -2.1 % -2.1 % Emergency Room Visits 2,400,248 2,275,021 4,800,438 4,513,084 % Change 5.5 % 6.4 % * Excludes freestanding endoscopy centers (23 centers at June 30, 2024 and 22 centers at June 30, 2023). ** Reflects the rate of occupancy (patient days and observations) based on weighted average beds in service.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures Operating Results Summary (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) For Six Months Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 17,492 $ 15,861 $ 34,831 $ 31,452 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 1,461 $ 1,193 $ 3,052 $ 2,556 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (net of tax) (9 ) - (163 ) 22 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted (a) 1,452 1,193 2,889 2,578 Depreciation and amortization 819 763 1,614 1,519 Interest expense 506 485 1,018 964 Provision for income taxes 547 396 945 768 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 226 219 437 399 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 3,550 $ 3,056 $ 6,903 $ 6,228 Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) 20.3 % 19.3 % 19.8 % 19.8 % Diluted earnings per share: Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 5.53 $ 4.29 $ 11.47 $ 9.14 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (0.03 ) - (0.61 ) 0.08 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted (a) $ 5.50 $ 4.29 $ 10.86 $ 9.22 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 264.071 278.198 266.044 279.573 (a) Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt. We believe net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and Adjusted EBITDA are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of our results of operations. We believe it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of our results of operations on the same basis used by management. Management relies upon net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measures to review and assess operating performance of its health care facilities and their management teams. Management and investors review both the overall performance (including net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and GAAP net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.) and operating performance (Adjusted EBITDA) of our health care facilities. Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues) are utilized by management and investors to compare our current operating results with the corresponding periods during the previous year and to compare our operating results with other companies in the health care industry. It is reasonable to expect that adjustments, including losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our health care facilities and complicate period comparisons of our results of operations and operations comparisons with other health care companies. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. as a measure of operating performance or cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Because net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., as adjusted, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, and Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures 2024 Operating Results Forecast (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low High Revenues $ 69,750 $ 71,750 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. (a) $ 5,675 $ 5,975 Depreciation and amortization 3,245 3,295 Interest expense 2,065 2,095 Provision for income taxes 1,860 1,950 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 905 935 Adjusted EBITDA (a) (b) $ 13,750 $ 14,250 Diluted earnings per share: Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 21.60 $ 22.80 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 262.000 262.000 The Company's forecasted guidance range is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks. (a) The Company does not forecast the impact of items such as, but not limited to, losses (gains) on sales of facilities, losses on retirement of debt, legal claim costs (benefits) and impairments of long-lived assets because the Company does not believe that it can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy. (b) Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure that supplements discussions and analysis of our results of operations. We believe it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of our results of operations on the same basis used by management. Management relies upon Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess operating performance of its health care facilities and their management teams. Management and investors review both the overall performance (including net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.) and operating performance (Adjusted EBITDA) of our health care facilities. Adjusted EBITDA is utilized by management and investors to compare our current operating results with the corresponding periods during the previous year and to compare our operating results with other companies in the health care industry. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. as a measure of operating performance or cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

