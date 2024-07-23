

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of in a range of about $26.10 to $26.60 per share on net sales between about $70.50 billion and $71.50 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of about $25.65 to $26.35 per share on net sales between about $68.50 billion and $70.00 billion.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $26.26 per share on net sales of $69.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



