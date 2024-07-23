

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) is up over 39% at $14.08. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is up over 33% at $4.66. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is up over 13% at $334.00. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is up over 12% at $8.52. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is up over 12% at $4.23. Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) is up over 11% at $141.17. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) is up over 11% at $3.48. Danaher Corporation (DHR) is up over 7% at $270.05. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) is up over 7% at $2.22. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) is up over 7% at $2.20. SAP SE (SAP) is up over 6% at $213.21.



In the Red



MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) is down over 26% at $3.70. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) is down over 17% at $2.50. Polaris Inc. (PII) is down over 14% at $70.50. CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) is down over 11% at $4.60. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is down over 8% at $261.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is down over 8% at $132.33. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is down over 8% at $1.03. Archrock, Inc. (AROC) is down over 7% at $21.70. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 7% at $1.63. Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) is down over 6% at $8.20.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX