

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Two Romania-bound U.S. Air Force bombers were intercepted by two Russian aircraft while flying in international airspace over the Barents Sea, the U.S. European Command said.



'The U.S. aircraft did not change course due to the intercept and continued along their scheduled flight plan without incident', it said in a statement.



The B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrived at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in Romania for Bomber Task Force Europe.



The B-52s performed their pre-planned mission which included integration alongside NATO fighter aircraft before landing at the Air Base.



The long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bombers flew in formation with fighter jets from Romania and Finland. While deployed, they will operate as the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and will integrate with NATO Allies and other international partners to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, the U.S. European Command said.



This marks the first time U.S. strategic bomber aircraft have operated out of Romania.



'In today's global environment, it is vital that we be postured to deliver a range of sustainable capability from great distances. This iteration of Bomber Task Force offers an excellent opportunity to refine our agile combat employment tactics, techniques, and procedures,' said Gen. James Hecker, USAFE-AFAFRICA commander. 'Through collaborative efforts with our Allies, the U.S. enables our forces to combat current and future threats.'



