Rally and New York Mets Announce Partnership for Gameday Shuttle

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Rally, the revolutionary Mass Mobility as a Service company, proudly announces a new partnership with the New York Mets as the baseball team's Bus Rideshare Fan Shuttle, taking fans to the game from special locations or through crowdsourced bus trips.





The creator of the bus rideshare, Rally, has created "Rally points," locations where fans can meet and mingle before a game near a local Mets-focused sports bar. The initial route will come from Long Island and have stops at participating locations: Rudi's Bar & Grill in Patchogue, Lily Flanagan's in Babylon, and The Main Event in Farmingdale.

Fans can also create their own rides to Citi Field or find crowdsourced bus trips to a game or special event. The Rally app creates pop-up bus stops that let fans book round-trip event travel from a convenient location, joined by other fans for a fun, affordable and comfortable trip.

With their Rally partnership starting with games on July 27 against the Braves, August 17 against the Marlins, and September 7 against the Reds, the Mets join many other professional sports teams, ticketing companies, and event promoters who think progressively about enhancing the fan experience.

"Rally makes perfect sense for the Mets and Mets fans, and we're excited to be working with the team directly to improve the game day experience," said Rally founder Numaan Akram.

"The Mets are one of baseball's most popular teams and have an incredibly loyal fan base. But even with New York City's exceptional mass transit system, it can be tough to get to games - trains get crowded and traffic gets slow," Akram said. "With Rally, Mets fans can travel from wherever they are, with fans just like them, arrive energized for the game, and know they'll be traveling home safely in comfort and avoiding post-game traffic."

"As we look to continuously improve the overall Mets fan experience, we must ensure that we are always seeking to expand the quality and quantity of transportation options to Citi Field, beyond driving or taking NYC public transportation," said LJ Nassivera, Vice President, Transportation Strategies at the New York Mets. "Just like the launch of CitiBike and an expanded rideshare area earlier this year, this partnership with Rally gives our fanbase a new and exciting way to get to and from games to support their favorite team."

Rally has already offered service to Mets games and worked for years with the team's fan club to provide travel for away games. Fans appreciate the amenities on Rally buses, which include Wi-Fi, video screens and a restroom. In addition, Rally buses allow fans to bring food and beverages onboard, and fans can store party gear or personal belongings on the buses for safekeeping during the event.

The Rally bus rideshare concept creates a unique strategy that disrupts legacy business models. The company does not own buses, but instead networks together thousands of small private bus operators via its technology platform, creating a marketplace that outperforms the competition while also creating business for bus operators.

To date, Rally's crowdsourcing platform has enabled hundreds of thousands of fans to attend the top sports and music events in North America, facilitating almost 3 million rides in some 4,000 cities across 40 states and 4 countries. By converting potential car trips to mass transit, Rally has reduced congestion, drunk driving, and protected the environment by saving an estimated 144 million lbs. of CO2.

In 2021, Rally merged with OurBus, which provides regular intercity bus service, competing with legacy bus companies by applying technology and business innovation. Rally's OurBus brand uses proprietary AI to forecast demand and schedule service through its network of private operators, connecting more than 150 stops in the Northeast United States and Canada.

For more information, please visit Rally's website at https://rally.co and OurBus at https://ourbus.com.

About Rally

Rally is a bus rideshare company with a platform that creates on-demand bus trips across many U.S. cities, Canada, and other countries. Riders generate a trip or choose from one of the many crowdsourced trips. Whether for a concert, a sporting event or a festival, Rally unites passionate people, making the journey part of the event-day experience.

OurBus uses AI to create regularly scheduled intercity services. They have 150 stops in the Northeast United States, with stops in Canada, and plan to expand internationally. The company competes with legacy incumbent bus companies on these routes by applying technology and business innovations to regional transportation.

Rally OurBus is disrupting the bus industry, bringing new business to local bus companies, and promoting a greener, safer form of travel. Its Mass Mobility as a Service combines technology and business model innovations in the bus industry. Rally OurBus is disrupting the mode of transportation that moves more people than any other. Its new intercity routes for regional transport and crowdfunding address surge demand travel by converting private car users to shared bus riders.

