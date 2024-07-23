

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.12 billion, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $8.26 billion from $8.44 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.13 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.26 Bln vs. $8.44 Bln last year.



