Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced that members of the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Bruce Lowthers, CEO, and Alex Gersh, CFO, will participate in investor meetings at the SIG Payments Fintech Conference held virtually.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Bruce Lowthers, CEO, will participate in investor meetings at the Needham Fintech Digital Transformation Conference held virtually.

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, Alex Gersh, CFO, will participate in investor meetings at the Needham Fintech Digital Transformation Conference held virtually.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $140 billion in 2023, and approximately 3,200 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

