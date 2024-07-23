Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Clients Earn 60 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations

The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), proudly celebrates its clients for their remarkable achievements, as highlighted by the nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is scheduled for September 15, 2024.

Throughout the eligibility period (June 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024), personal clients and programs the company supported garnered an impressive total of 60 Emmy nominations.

Longtime client Prime Video received 37 nominations this year, including 17 for FALLOUT and 16 for MR. & MRS. SMITH. Both programs are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and with a combined total of 33 nominations, Prime Video received more nominations than any other network or streamer in the Drama field. This is also Prime Video's first year with multiple programs in Outstanding Drama Series. Prime Video received additional nominations for RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE in Outstanding Television Movie, INVINCIBLE in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, and TIG NOTARO: HELLO AGAIN in Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

CBS saw nine nominations for their programs. THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT garnered five nominations including Outstanding Talk Series, BILLY JOEL: THE 100TH - LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN received four nominations including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), and SURVIVOR earned two nominations including Jeff Probst's return to Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Personal clients with nominations include Jonathan Pryce, who is double nominated for THE CROWN in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and SLOW HORSES in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Conan O'Brien earned two nominations for his new series CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO in Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program while Eugene Levy also received a nomination in the former category for THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER WITH EUGENE LEVY. Lucy Liu received a nomination in Outstanding Emerging Media Program for her series THE PIRATE QUEEN WITH LUCY LIU, and Christopher Lloyd earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for HACKS. Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki landed two nominations for THE JINX - PART TWO including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program while Tommy Oliver received a nomination for GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT in Exception Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. Miramax's THE GENTLEMEN saw three nominations.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. The Digital Dept. complements these efforts with social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

