Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the field inspections and subsurface testing programs at its Hat project have been filed with the Archaeology Branch, Ministry of Forests, where the review is in its final stages.

The intensive and extensive archaeological assessments include field inspections and subsurface testing programs. This assessment work helps the Company to conduct its exploration programs more efficiently and effectively.

The Archaeological Impact Assessments (AIAs) were conducted by a team of archaeologists of Taiga Heritage Consulting Ltd., based in Grand Prairie, Alberta, under Section 12 Permits issued by the provincial Archaeology Branch, Ministry of Forests. The team consisted of permitted archaeologists with numerous years of experience working in the boreal forest regions.

The objectives of the assessment were to:

Identify any archaeological resources located within the project area.

Assess potential impacts from proposed exploration work programs.

Provide management with recommendations based on the results of the permitted field work, and

Recommend viable alternatives for managing unavoidable adverse impact.

Over the past 10 years, Doubleview has been committed to conducting responsible work practices which include archaeological surveys and subsurface testing. As such, the following programs took place:

2014 in-field survey, reconnaissance traversing of the Lisle Zone resulting in an Archaeological Overview Assessment (AOA) report.

2023 mitigation excavation of archaeological site IbTv-04

2018, 2020 in-field surveys and shovel testing of the Lisle Zone and additional drill target areas resulting in an interim AIA for proposed drill sites as well as an AIA report.

2023 additional in-field survey and shovel testing of the Hat claims for proposed drill sites in 2023.

The last two programs comprised over 990 shovel tests at over 180 areas of archaeological potential as well as extensive traversing and helicopter flights over the project area. In total only four sites protected under the Heritage Conservation Act ("HCA") in the southern parts of the Hat project were identified. Three sites represent small lithic scatters (the sites are approximately 10 meters in diameter) and one represents an isolated lithic find. These sites are protected by a 50m buffer zone. Such sites could represent evidence of either a hunting pattern of the uplands area or a travel corridor that follows drainages in the uplands.

The results of field survey and testing concluded that no heritage conservation concerns exist for the currently proposed drilling sites at the Hat project claims that would be protected under the HCA. However, a "Chance Find Procedure" is in place for any work conducted at the Hat project, which outlines the measures to take in case of a find of an archaeological artifact, such as the immediate stoppage of work at the spot and the reporting of such to the BC Archaeology Branch for direction on how to proceed. Additionally, Doubleview is committed to continued dialogue with First Nations regarding Traditional Land Use knowledge and further guidance by the Archaeological Branch.

At present, two reports have been submitted to the Archaeology Branch - Ministry of Forests for review under permits 2022-470 and 2022-471.

"We are pleased with this assessment and thank everyone involved for their efforts. The Company has shown unwavering commitment to the best exploration practices, which these days involves more than geological surveys. With the guidance of the Archaeology Branch, our field operations team will have more clarity on proceeding with drill programs at Hat," stated Doubleview CEO Farshad Shirvani.

The Hat Claims property consists of ten mineral tenures covering 5,200 hectares located north of the Golden Bear mine road in northwest BC. For additional information please visit www.doubleview.ca.

