Envoy Global Appoints New Director to Lead Spain Group

Cristina Lagoma brings over 15 years of experience in immigration law, international mobility, Spanish citizenship and asylum law to Envoy Global's Spain practice group.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility, announced today that Cristina Lagoma has joined the company as Immigration Director in Spain. This announcement is the newest strategic global expansion initiative by Envoy Global.

In her new role, Cristina will utilize her 15+ years of experience as an immigration lawyer, knowledge of the local landscape and experience servicing clients of all sizes and industries to lead Envoy Global's new practice group in Spain. She and her team will play an integral role in establishing the company's presence in the region and helping clients with their immigration and global mobility program needs.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an organization that, like me, puts the individual and their family at the center of the immigration process," said Cristina. "I look forward to learning and working closely with the Envoy Global team to continue the exceptional service and knowledge for which they are known."

Cristina began her career as an immigration lawyer at a boutique firm in Spain where she first realized her passion for the profession and helping clients with their immigration needs. She has also held roles in international mobility for Relocations Spain, and as an asylum instructor for the Asylum and Refugee Office of the Ministry of the Interior.

"Cristina brings a tremendous amount of Spanish immigration knowledge to our team," said Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy Global. "As we continue growing into key markets, her experience and relationships across the industry will only further strengthen our service offering."

Envoy Global has been focused on further establishing its service offering in key markets around the world. The company acquired Sesam Immigration in August of 2023 and opened a France office last October.

"By expanding our on-the-ground services in Spain, we are better positioned to address the growing needs of our clients in this critical market," said Richard Burke, President & CEO at Envoy Global. "We are thrilled to have Cristina join the Envoy Global team."

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With in-house practices in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, UK, Spain, France, UAE and Singapore, and support in over 180 countries globally, Envoy Global works with over 1,750 companies across all industries. Visit www.envoyglobal.com for more information.

