Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, announces the appointment of Ginny Cartwright Ziegler as Chief Marketing Officer. Ginny will report to CEO Omar Abbosh and will lead the next generation of the company's work in marketing, brand and communications, effective 29 July 2024. Ginny succeeds Lynne Frank, who is stepping down from her dual role as Chief Marketing Officer and Co-President, Direct to Consumer.

As Pearson increases the intensity of its AI and enterprise learning efforts, Ginny brings more than 30 years of marketing leadership and a proven track record of driving growth for global technology and innovation brands, such as HP, Deutsche Bank, General Motors, IBM, Intuit, Microsoft, NCR, Sun, Philips and Xerox PARC. She will serve on Pearson's executive management team and her immediate focus will be to innovate new marketing strategies, including infusing AI and other advanced technologies into customers' journeys, identifying opportunities to scale Pearson's businesses and advancing Pearson's brand and market position.

Ginny comes to Pearson from Accenture, where she was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer for North America, which is the company's largest business and represents half its revenue. Ginny was pivotal in driving double-digit growth over four years and creating a collaborative and purpose-focused culture. Prior posts during her 16-year career at Accenture included leading global teams that catapulted the company's cloud practice to the top market position and generated triple-digit growth for its cybersecurity and talent and organization businesses.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson CEO, said: "I'm excited to welcome Ginny at this important time in Pearson's story. She is a disruptive innovator, a great people leader, and a partner magnet. With her creative ingenuity, the ability to connect dots and her deep Silicon Valley experience, she is a key addition to our executive team as we pivot Pearson to lead further in the era of AI.

I want to thank Lynne for her excellent contributions to Pearson; she has made a big difference in her three years with the company. Her warm leadership style has moved Pearson forward, brought us closer to our consumers and helped us raise the bar on Pearson's brand."

Ginny Cartwright Ziegler said: "The chance to elevate lives with the gift of learning in innovative new ways inspired me to join Pearson. When you learn at any age, new knowledge unlocks endless transformational opportunities that can change your life, other peoples' lives, the future and even the world. I'm excited to collaborate with Pearson's talented people to create exceptional experiences for Pearson's customers that spark a contagion of knowledge."

Ginny was named one of the Bay Area's Most Influential Women by the San Francisco Business Times.She is the chair of strategic planning and executive board director for San Francisco Opera Guild, which provides award-winning K-12 music arts education programs to more than 64,000 children in over 200 Bay Area schools. She also serves as a strategic advisor for Realize the Dream, a movement led by Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King to inspire and rally communities to perform 100 million service hours by 2029, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ginny earned a Bachelor of Arts with joint honors in modern languages, literature and linguistics (French and Spanish) from the University of Bristol. She also attended Université Paris Sorbonne.She is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments,qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

