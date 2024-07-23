AI Turbo Acquires neonVest to Build Leading AI-Powered Growth Engine for Startups

AI Turbo, an AI-powered platform for founders and entrepreneurs, announces the acquisition of neonVest, a venture-backed startup connecting founders to VCs.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / AI Turbo, a leading AI-powered platform for founders and entrepreneurs, recently announced the acquisition of neonVest, a leading venture-backed global startup network connecting founders to top-tier VCs through 1-on-1 video conversations. neonVest's flagship product is a subscription tool giving founders on-demand access to globally reputed VCs & operators through 1-on-1 video conversations for fundraising, networking and strategic advice, via a data-driven matchmaking platform. The combined entity will leverage advanced AI capabilities to deliver enhanced value across the startup and venture capital ecosystem.

With this strategic acquisition, AI Turbo now boasts a reach of over 50,000 founders and more than 1,000 investors, including VCs from top-tier firms like Bessemer Venture Partners, Azure Capital, DCVC, Global Founders Capital, Samsung Catalyst Fund, White Star Capital, and many others that have been part of the neonVest ecosystem. The combined offerings also comprise a diversified product portfolio encompassing e-learning courses, custom publishing, and B2B media, with potential future offerings including a deal syndication and secondaries platform. The consolidation of neonVest's investor-matching engine, proprietary matching insights and unparalleled startup and investor relationships, combined with AI Turbo's existing offerings, which operate under the SaaS Turbo brand, creates a powerful platform to support the growth and success of entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to welcome neonVest and its world-class team into the SaaS Turbo family," said Rohit Pursram, Founder of AI Turbo. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to leverage AI technology to revolutionize the way founders and investors connect, collaborate, and thrive. By bringing together our complementary capabilities, we are poised to become the industry leader in intelligent matching, data-driven marketing, and a tech-enabled community that empowers the investor and entrepreneur ecosystem."

The combined entity will continue to offer neonVest's signature investor-founder matching platform, which utilizes data insights to facilitate meaningful connections. Additionally, SaaS Turbo will integrate neonVest's functionalities into its existing suite of products, enabling entrepreneurs to access a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to scale their businesses.

"We are excited to join forces with AI Turbo, a company that shares our vision of empowering the startup community with tech-driven infrastructure to meet their core needs," said Aakash Shah, Co-founder of neonVest. "With the accelerated growth in startups, venture capital and AI, we believe we are at the nexus of building a category-defining solution that can have powerful applications for startup founders in the coming years."

"We're delighted to partner with Rohit and the AI Turbo team. Together, we plan to leverage our collective expertise and the power of AI to build a product offering that supports founders throughout their journey, from ideation to networking to fundraising and beyond," said Surya Viswanathan, Co-founder of neonVest.

About AI Turbo:

AI Turbo is an AI-powered platform that serves as a comprehensive resource for founders and entrepreneurs. Offering a suite of e-learning courses, custom publishing, and B2B media under the SaaS Turbo brand, AI Turbo is dedicated to helping startups and small businesses navigate the challenges of the modern business landscape. For more information, visit www.saasturbo.com.

About neonVest:

neonVest is a New York-based tech platform that supercharges early-stage founders' growth by connecting them to top-tier experts in VC and successful operators via 1:1 video conversations for fundraising, networking and strategic advice. neonVest is focused on building tech-driven infrastructure for startups to support them in their growth journey. For more information, visit www.neonvest.com.

