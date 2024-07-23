MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") announces the licensing of the MarketVectorTM Ethereum Benchmark Rate (EBR) to VanEck. The firm today launched the VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV), a first-of-its-kind ETF that provides exposure to spot Ethereum in the US.

MarketVectorTM Ethereum Benchmark Rate (EBR) is a robust tool for understanding the market value of Ethereum. The index methodology is designed with a focus on accuracy, reliability, and resilience against market manipulation. MarketVector has been providing quality information to digital assets investors since 2017, and its indexes help the investment community make informed decisions, on this dynamic asset class.

"Providing exposure to ether through an ETF allows financial advisors and institutional investors to hold this unique asset with the security of qualified custodians, and benefit from the pricing and liquidity advantages characteristic of ETFs. Despite ether trading 24 hours a day, like with any ETF, a precise end-of-day price is crucial," said Kyle DaCruz, Director of Digital Asset Products at VanEck Associates Corp. "We are excited to use MarketVector's EBR as the benchmark for the VanEck Ethereum ETF. A key attribute of MarketVector's cryptocurrency indexes is their regulation under Germany's BaFin and the European BMR framework," he added.

"We are honored to partner with VanEck to support the launch of their innovative and pioneering Spot Ethereum ETF, ETHV," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "Benchmarked to the MarketVectorTM Ethereum Benchmark Rate, we are confident that investors will gain efficient exposure to Ethereum. With more than seven years of experience in developing and managing Digital Asset Indexes, MarketVector is uniquely qualified to benchmark the dynamic and growing field of Crypto assets," he continued.

EBR calculates the volume-weighted median price average from 20 three-minute intervals, based on trades from the top five exchanges as ranked by CCData's Exchange Benchmark. This method offers a more accurate and manipulation-resistant measure of Ethereum's price, enhancing the trust and transparency for investors. Additionally, the index exclusively includes ETH-USD trades, which further bolsters its reliability.

EBR's robustness and accuracy are essential for maintaining integrity and trust in the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Its design and methodology ensure that it provides highly accurate price signals, keeping pricing anomalies in check, much like the precision of a Swiss watch in the world of timekeeping.

For more information on the index, visit MarketVector's index page. For more information about the ETF, visit VanEck's index page.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Ethereum Benchmark Rate (EBR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: December 31, 2017

Base Value: 745.36

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 50 billion in assets under management.

About VanEck www.VanEck.com

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. It is one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of June 30, 2024, VanEck managed approximately USD 107.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Its actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

