

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $400.90 million, or $120.69 per share. This compares with $404.03 million, or $116.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $121.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $2.55 billion from $2.28 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $400.90 Mln. vs. $404.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $120.69 vs. $116.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



