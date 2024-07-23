Andersen Global advances its European valuation coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with Czech-based valuation firm Pražská Znalecká Kancelár (PZK).

Led by managing partner Petr Smid and based in Prague, PZK provides services to domestic and international clients. The firm's team specializes in valuation solutions for real estate, business advisory, securities, litigation, transfer pricing, mergers and acquisitions, and tax.

"Collaborating with Andersen Global drives our firm's development efforts forward as we continue to deliver integrated solutions and build long-lasting client relationships," Petr said. "Together, with the member and collaborating firms, we will leverage our collective expertise to create unparalleled value for our clients."

"PZK's commitment to excellence and extensive valuation expertise will bring immediate value to our clients," said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. "The Czech Republic is a critical market for our valuation platform in Europe. Petr and his team will provide key resources that are complementary to our existing capabilities in the region, positioning us for further growth."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723224694/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700