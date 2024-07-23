Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
[23.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,070,496.00
|USD
|0
|73,180,327.24
|7.2668
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,459,939.68
|5.8407
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,605,667.30
|9.7546
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|0
|5,367,155.21
|8.1792