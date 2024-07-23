Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Cleanroom Technology Market worth USD 7.28 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanroom Technology Market was valued at US$ 4.77 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7.28 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during a forecast period. The rising demand for disinfection clinics has led to a significant increase in attention to cleanroom technology. The main reason for the market demand for this technology is the spread of the virus.

Global Cleanroom Technology Market 2023-2030: Key Highlights

Market Size in 2023: USD 4.77 Bn Market Size in 2030: USD 7.28 Bn CAGR: 6.2 % Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Base Year: 2023

Historic Market Size 2017-2023

CAGR of the market during 2024-2030.

Detailed information on factors that will assist Cleanroom Technology market growth during the forecast period.

An estimation of the Cleanroom Technology market size and the impact of the country's GDP on the Cleanroom Technology market.

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

The growth of the Cleanroom Technology market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies.

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Cleanroom Technology companies.

Segment Overview

MMR has segmented the market based on

By Type

Cleanroom Equipment

Cleanroom Consumables

By Construction

Standard or drywall cleanrooms

Hardwall cleanrooms

Softwall cleanrooms

Pass-through cabinets

By End user

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Other

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report.

The Pharmaceutical Industry segment is expected to dominate in the forecast period.

Cleanroom facilities play an important role in pharmaceutical, research and clinical procedures, ensuring the integrity and safety of these procedures. These controlled areas adhere to strict hygiene guidelines to minimize exposure to microorganisms and maintain mild conditions. In the pharmaceutical industry, clean rooms are important for biology and medical devices. In the medical sector it is important for the development of vaccines, and the manufacturing of medical devices & drugs. The classification of cleaning rooms in the medical and healthcare industries varies according to their usage, with medical research cleanrooms typically ranging from ISO Class 5 to ISO Class 7 according to ISO 14644-1 standards.

The cleanroom consumables segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Cleanroom consumables hold the maximum market share compared to cleanroom equipment. This predominance is primarily driven by the frequent demand for items like gloves, coats, masks, wipes, & cleaning supplies, which are important for maintaining hygiene & sterility in cleanroom environments. The operational nature of cleanrooms requires the constant use & refill of these consumables to ensure strict hygiene standards are consistently met, leading to their widespread utilization. Additionally, the upfront cost of these consumable materials is usually lower compared to the investment required for cleanroom equipment, making them more available & widely used across many industries. Regulatory compliance further increases the demand for cleanroom consumables, as strict rules and standards mandate their continuous usage to meet hygiene & sterility requirements.

US in the North America region to dominate the cleanroom technology industry during the forecast period.

North America led the total market in 2023 gaining a market share of 37.8%, with the U.S. being a key contributor to the industry. The growth of this region is attributed to strict regulatory requirements and an emphasis on upholding premium manufacturing processes. Furthermore, numerous biotechnology & pharmaceutical players in North America heavily depend on controlled environments for their R&D and production. An important factor in driving the need for cleanroom technology is the electronics industry, which includes the semiconductor manufacturing sector. The market's growth is further driven by technological developments like the incorporation of automation & smart technologies. The market is expected to grow gradually in the region as it prioritizes innovation & regulatory compliance. This is because the region is seeing constant advancements in cleanroom's design, equipment & consumables to meet the changing needs of many industries.

Competitive Landscape

The Cleanroom Technology companies include significant Tier I and II players like Azbil Corporation. Kimberly-Clark Co., Taikisha Ltd., Illinois Tool Works, Royal Imtech N.V., Ardmac, Ltd, M+W Group, Clean Air Products, E.I. Du Pont De, Alpiq Group, Integrated Clean Room, Terra Universal, Inc. and others are some of the key players in the cleanroom technology market.

