FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE)

The report discusses FSD Pharma's revolutionary rapid alcohol detoxification drink, UNBUZZD, which helps to rapidly restore mental alertness post-alcohol consumption. FSD Pharma teamed up with the top industry vets to form Celly Nutrition, led by an all-star team that includes Gerry David, who headed one of the fastest growing energy drink brands and legendary Shark Tank investor, Kevn Harrington, who helped develop the Celsius Influencer marketing program.









UNBUZZD



