Global Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market worth $16.06 billion by 2030, Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.85 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of cardiovascular health supplements market. Products containing ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, coenzyme Q10, folic acid, magnesium, garlic extracts etc are being seen as effective supplements for maintaining heart health. The increasing awareness about benefits of supplements in reducing CVD risk is driving greater demand and propelling the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

The Global Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Risk factors such as obesity, physical inactivity and increasing stress levels have contributed to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, growing awareness among consumers regarding maintaining cardiovascular health through dietary supplements is also fueling the market growth.

Global Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.85 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $16.06 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Historical Data 2018-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Ingredient, By Form, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Rising health consciousness

Ageing population

Growing Consumer Focus on Preventive Healthcare Restraints & Challenges Presence of alternative treatment options

Side effects associated with cardiovascular health supplements

Market Trends:

Growing adoption of natural and plant-based supplements - The trend of using natural ingredients for healthcare has gained significant momentum in recent years. There is a growing consumer preference for supplements made from plant-based or herbal extracts owing to perceived safety benefits. This is prompting manufacturers to offer supplements with active ingredients derived from natural sources such as turmeric, berries, ginger, omega fatty acids etc.

Smart pills and advanced delivery formats - Technological advancements are allowing supplement producers to deliver nutrients using novel delivery formats for enhanced absorption. Products such as heart health smart pills containing multiple ingredients and microencapsulated supplements for timed/sustained release are gaining traction. This trend is expected to continue driving innovations in the cardiovascular supplements industry.

The natural supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2023 owing to growing consumer preference for natural and plant-based supplements. Natural supplements are believed to have fewer side effects than synthetic options. Within this segment, herb and botanical supplements dominated the market in 2023.

The natural supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2023 owing to growing consumer preference for natural and plant-based supplements. Natural supplements are believed to have fewer side effects than synthetic options. Within this segment, herb and botanical supplements dominated the market in 2023.

By ingredients, the vitamins & minerals segment captured over 30% of the market share in 2023. Vitamins and minerals play an important role in cardiovascular health by supporting healthy heart function and blood circulation. Within this segment, omega-3 fatty acids supplements had the highest demand owing to increasing focus on heart health benefits of omega-3s.

In terms of format, liquid supplements held more than 40% share of the global market in 2023. Liquid supplements provide enhanced absorption and are more convenient to consume than solid formats like capsules and tablets. This segment is expected to remain the most preferred format over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, hospitals pharmacies was the dominant segment in 2023 owing to high reliability and credibility of supplements prescribed by doctors. However, the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to rising e-commerce penetration and increasing preference for online shopping.

By region, North America held over 35% share of the global cardiovascular health supplements market in 2023. This was attributable to high health awareness, growing geriatric population, and presence of major market players in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to surpass North America by 2028 owing to rapid lifestyle changes, economic growth, and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing APAC countries.

Key Players:

Major players operating in the cardiovascular health supplements market include NOW Health Group, Inc., Bright, Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Natural Organics, Inc., DaVinci Laboratories of Vermont, Nordic Naturals, Thorne HealthTech, Inc., Nestle, Amway, InVite Health, GNC Holdings, LLC. These players account for more than 50% of the total market share. Partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches are among key strategies adopted by market players.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Nutrartis, announced the launch of Cardiosmile, a supplement developed with natural plant sterols, in the U.S. The liquid format uses water-dispersible phytosterols for convenient daily heart health and cholesterol management.

In March 2023, Life Extension, announced the launch of omega-3 fish oil-based gummy bites.

