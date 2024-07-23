Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.07.2024 17:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeABank reports 1H2024 profit of over US$127.7 million, CASA increased 59% YoY

HANOI, Vietnam, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) announces its 1H2024 business results with strong and stable growth: Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of more than US$127.7 million (VND3,238 billion), up 61% YoY; TOI reaches US$237.1 million (VND6,011 billion), up 43% YoY; impressive NoII growth of 39% YoY, reaching US$50 million (VND1,268 billion) and equivalent to 21.1% of total net revenue. The positive growth was further reflected by indicators of operating efficiency, specifically ROE at 16.38% and ROA at 1.88%.

SeABank reports 1H2024 profit of over US$127.7 million, CASA increased 59% YoY

By the end of 1H2024, SeABank's total deposits and valuable papers recorded a net increase of US$636.5 million (VND16,139 billion) YoY, reaching US$6.3 billion (VND160,926 billion); Current account and savings account (CASA) grew 59% YoY, reaching US$790.3 million (VND20,038 billion) and accounting for 13.4% of total mobilization.

SeABank's total outstanding loans to customers reached US$7.3 billion (VND185,959 billion), of which green credit and outstanding green credit loans increased by 40% YoY. By using resources effectively to control and recover overdue debts, SeABank successfully maintained safe operations with NPL controlled at 1.91%.

As of June 30, SeABank records total assets of US$11 billion (VND280,658 billion), charter capital of US$984 million (VND24,957 billion). In the current and upcoming period, the Bank is implementing its plan regarding charter capital increase, expecting to reach US$1.1 billion (VND28,800 billion) via issuing 329 million SSB shares to pay 2023's dividends and 10.3 million SSB shares to increase equity capital from owners' equity (equivalent to a total ratio of nearly 14%).

In 1H2024, SeABank has been entrusted with and has received investments totaling US$255 million from reputable international financial institutions. Particularly, SeABank will better promote financial inclusion with its capital enhanced through: a convertible loan of US$30 million from Norfund to support retail borrowers and micro-enterprises; IFC's loan of US$75 million targeting SMEs, women-owned enterprises and climate finance. Additionally, SeABank issues the first blue bond in Vietnam and the first green bond by a Vietnamese private commercial bank, which received investments of US$75 million from AIIB and US$75 million from IFC.

With its achievements and contributions, SeABank received Vietnam's national Labor Medal First class, while being appraised internationally, including: World's Best Banks 2024 (Forbes), Best Banks Asia - Pacific 2024 (CNBC), Fortune Southeast Asia 500 (Fortune). This futher affirms the reputation and position of SeABank in the industry, in domestic and international markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467233/SeABank__6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seabank-reports-1h2024-profit-of-over-us127-7-million-casa-increased-59-yoy-302204195.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.