Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Warrants Extend E

By request of the issuer, as from July 24, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Warrants Extend E. Instrument ISIN MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N08 NO0013246587 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N07 NO0013246579 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N06 NO0013246561 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N12 NO0013284596 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N11 NO0013284588 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N10 NO0013284570 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N09 NO0013284562 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N04 NO0013203380 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N07 NO0013204149 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N05 NO0013203398 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N06 NO0013203406 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N08 NO0013204156 MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N09 NO0013204164 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.