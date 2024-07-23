Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
23.07.24
17:42 Uhr
10,730 Euro
-0,090
-0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,65010,73017:42
10,63510,73017:42
GlobeNewswire
23.07.2024 17:22 Uhr
84 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Warrants Extend E

By request of the issuer, as from July 24, 2024, the following instruments
listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Warrants Extend E. 



Instrument            ISIN    
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N08 NO0013246587
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N07 NO0013246579
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N06 NO0013246561
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N12 NO0013284596
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N11 NO0013284588
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N10 NO0013284570
MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N09 NO0013284562
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N04 NO0013203380
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N07 NO0013204149
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N05 NO0013203398
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N06 NO0013203406
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N08 NO0013204156
MINI S OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N09 NO0013204164



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
