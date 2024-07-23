Regulatory News:

In accordance with the agreement announced on March 14, 2024, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has now closed the sale to Adenia Partners Ltd of the Group's activities in twelve countries in Africa1

This transaction illustrates Air Liquide's strategy to actively manage its portfolio.

With approximately 1,600 employees in the region and 700 million euros invested in the last three years, Air Liquide remains a major industrial and medical gases player in Africa, where it continues to pursue development opportunities, particularly in the fields of energy transition, hydrogen and healthcare.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

1 Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Madagascar, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Togo

