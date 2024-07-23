Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 23rd July 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 15th July 2024 to 19th July 2024 the following transactions:

Date Number of purchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 15 July 2024 40,000 11.4798 459,193.71 16 July 2024 45,000 11.3540 510,929.38 17 July 2024 45,000 11.2935 508,206.63 18 July 2024 30,000 11.6815 350,445.31 19 July 2024 45,000 11.6770 525,464.82 Total 205,000 11.4841 2,354,239.85

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.



