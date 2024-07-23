DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 23-Jul-2024 / 16:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 July 2024 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 2.15 pence per Ordinary Share, being the second interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2024. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.54p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.61p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 2.15p The dividend will be paid on 23 August 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2 August 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 1 August 2024. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503 For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 335990 EQS News ID: 1952399 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 23, 2024 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)